Rivian Is Getting Back on Track

Brakes have come a long way since the early days of the automotive revolution, but in the time since the arrival of carbon-ceramic brakes two decades ago, not many advances have been made in the field. But that's all changing thanks to a company called Orbis Brakes, which has just launched its Periodic Wave disc brake line, which it developed in partnership with NASA. Orbis had already been pioneering a new design for brakes when a NASA engineer offered his assistance, ultimately leading to a collaboration between Orbis and the space agency. This partnership resulted in the Periodic Wave disc, which Orbis says "uses advanced aerodynamics to provide superior surface cooling, reduce dangerous brake fade, and extend vehicle range and fuel efficiency."

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO