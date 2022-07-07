ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian Is Getting Back on Track

By Jay Ramey
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivian reports that it has produced 4401 EVs in the second quarter of 2022, and delivered 4467 vehicles. The EV maker had a rough first quarter due to issues with suppliers and the growing costs of materials. Rivian is still on track to produce 25,000 vehicles this year, the...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Rivian confirms it's on track to build 25,000 electric vehicles this year

Rivian confirmed that it's on track to build 25,000 vehicles in 2022, in line with the lowered guidance it issued in March. Rivian delivered 4,467 of its electric trucks and SUVs to customers in the second quarter. Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive said it produced more than 4,000 vehicles in the...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Ford, VW-backed Argo AI lays off 150 workers, slows hiring

The layoffs account for about 5% of its more than 2,000 global workforce, according to sources familiar with the company’s actions. The layoffs were widespread, affecting talent recruiters, digital media and communications employees as well as members of its operations teams, a review of LinkedIn profiles shows. Argo confirmed...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Will Reveal The New Crown Luxury Sedan Next Week

After announcing that the full-size Avalon would not continue past the 2022 model year, it seemed like Toyota was giving up on the large sedan market. But rumors quickly emerged that Toyota would replace the Avalon with a model called the Crown, which has never been offered in the United States. Those murmurs have grown into loud chatter as leaked design images of the Crown emerged on the internet. With this new model looking all but guaranteed, we now have the last bit of proof we need to move forward.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Polestar Boss Says Modern Car Design Is Too Arrogant

Car executives are proving to be the most vocal and entertaining players in the automotive segment this week. First, a French design boss called touchscreens stupid, and now Polestar's CEO has criticized modern car design for being too shouty. In a recent interview, Polestar's CEO Thomas Ingenlath spoke with Top...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hennessey's Six-Wheel Electric Car Will Cost $3 Million

After building the Hennessey Venom F5 to break the 300 mph barrier, it's tough to imagine how the American tuner turned automaker could possibly top itself. Since 400 mph doesn't seem possible for a road car, Hennessey will turn in a different, albeit slightly familiar direction. Last year, the company announced plans to build an electric six-wheel-drive GT car called the Deep Space by 2026. Hennessey has plenty of experience building six-wheeled vehicles like the Ram TRX-based Mammoth, but an electric GT is completely new territory.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

VW pouring US$20 billion into PowerCo factories for cheaper prismatic battery production in a move to topple Tesla

While Tesla is fighting with counting methods over whether it is still the world's largest electric car maker, or did it pass the crown to BYD last quarter, a relative newcomer to the mass-produced EV industry - Volkswagen - may be on the way to surpass them both. Recently, a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis pegged VW as the most likely contender to become the top electric vehicle manufacturer in 2024. Tesla's CEO Elon Musk himself heaped praise to the German automaker's EV strategy in a meeting with Volkswagen execs.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

NASA-Developed Brakes Give Supercar Performance At Affordable Prices

Brakes have come a long way since the early days of the automotive revolution, but in the time since the arrival of carbon-ceramic brakes two decades ago, not many advances have been made in the field. But that's all changing thanks to a company called Orbis Brakes, which has just launched its Periodic Wave disc brake line, which it developed in partnership with NASA. Orbis had already been pioneering a new design for brakes when a NASA engineer offered his assistance, ultimately leading to a collaboration between Orbis and the space agency. This partnership resulted in the Periodic Wave disc, which Orbis says "uses advanced aerodynamics to provide superior surface cooling, reduce dangerous brake fade, and extend vehicle range and fuel efficiency."
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Your Next Boxster May Not Be Built By Porsche

It's been a tough two years for the world's automakers. After being hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the resultant chip crisis and supply chain issues have wreaked havoc on the industry. Despite strong demand, companies are struggling to get vehicles out of factories quickly enough. And we're not just talking about the mainstream brands, either - even Porsche is struggling to meet demand.
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Volvo Plug-In Car Share Reached 25% In June 2022

Volvo reports another significant decrease of its car sales in the US. In June the company has delivered 8,434 cars (down 31.2% year-over-year), while year-to-date it's 50,585 (down 20.7%). Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President, Volvo Car Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA explained shortly:. “Demand for our cars...
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

LM Creations Electric BMW Airhead Is Peak Neo-Retro

LM Creations has revamped the famous air-cooled BMW R series motorcycles with a neo-retro EV conversion kit. Producing 26 hp and 53 lb-ft, the 72V bikes utilize the original mechanical gearbox and show off upgraded handling and braking hardware. The DIY conversion kits start at $9113 and will be available...
CARS

