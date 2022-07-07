ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Riverside (Riverside, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nrdf7_0gXvLHSr00
1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Riverside (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report

On Thursday morning, one person was killed following a traffic collision in Riverside. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash was reported shortly after 4:45 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway near Magnolia Avenue [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Home in La Puente

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Industry Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, of a vehicle into to a living room of a house on East Temple and Millbury Avenue in the city of La Puente.
LA PUENTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Riverside, CA
Accidents
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

3 killed, 4 hurt in fiery crash in Orange

Two males and a girl were killed and four others were injured, including the driver, in a single-car crash in Orange early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m., according to officers with the Orange Police Department. A 2005 Nissan Altima, carrying seven people inside, was speeding on Glassell Street. Nineteen-year-old Azarie Fuller from Exeter, Calif., was identified as the driver of the vehicle, according to Orange PD who made the announcement on its Facebook account.Orange County PD officers were patrolling the area when they spotted the Nissan traveling at high rate of speed. When officers caught up with the vehicle, the car was...
ORANGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#California Resources#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
point2homes.com

10390 Stageline Street, Temescal Valley, Riverside County, CA, 92883

Beautifully maintained manufactured home on permanent foundation on private lot in Butterfield Estates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for the first time buyer or someone looking to downsize. Loads of updates including new roof in 2020, recently painted interior and exterior, updated dual pane vinyl windows, flooring. Newer water heater, HVAC, and garage door opener too. Vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan provide generous living spaces - dining area, large living room. The bedrooms are well-proportioned and have large closets for ample storage. The galley kitchen has loads of counter space and a window overlooking the patio and rear yard. Enjoy outdoor living with patio and aluminum patio cover, plus lots of yard space for pets and kids to play. The home is in a terrific inside tract location away from the main road where you'll love the peace of a private yard. Association amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts, a community center, walking paths and greenbelts through the community. Affordable monthly HOA dues are $83. Low tax rate - approximately 1.1% with low special assessments at $598/year. Located in Temescal Valley with all the comforts of nearby Tom's Farm, Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa, the Shops at Sycamore Creek and DeLeo Regional Park. And enjoy award-winning schools in Corona-Norco Unified School District.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

91 Freeway Closed for Crash That Killed Motorcycle Rider in Riverside

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Tesla Thursday morning on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. The crash on the eastbound 91 Freeway was reported at about 5 a.m. west of Magnolia Avenue. Lanes remained closed late Thursday morning for the crash investigation. The victim was riding his...
RIVERSIDE, CA
paininthepass.info

Two People Hurt After Roll-Over Crash On Hwy 173 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people were injured when their car crashed and rolled over on Highway 173 Friday afternoon. The solo-vehicle crash involved a green Honda Civic. It was reported about 1:36am July 8, 2022. The crash happened on Hwy 173 at the sharp turn on the highway. From what the CHP traffic log stated there was a herd of sheep on the highway prior to the crash.
HESPERIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Tesla on Riverside Freeway

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed before sunrise Thursday in a collision with a Tesla on the Riverside (91) Freeway, which was partially shut down because of the wreck. Marvin Walker of Lake Elsinore was fatally injured about 4:45 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside Freeway near Magnolia Avenue in Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol.
RIVERSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Hernandez Killed in Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway [Paramount, CA]

22-Year-Old Dies in Car Crash near Rosecrans Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. near Rosecrans Avenue. Furthermore, the investigators said Hernandez’s vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a pole before hitting an embankment. Unfortunately, 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Long...
PARAMOUNT, CA
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Cajon Blvd Thursday Evening

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (Pain in the Pass) >> A head-on crash on Cajon Boulevard/old Route 66 involving two SUV’s Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The accident happened at 5:08pm Thursday July 7, 2022, on Cajon Blvd. between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Rd. in the Blue Cut area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
ABC7

Anaheim woman severely injured when man throws powerful firework into home

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An Anaheim woman was severely injured when someone threw a powerful firework into her home the morning after Independence Day. Ring video captures a man in a hoodie with his face obscured walking around the Viewpointe North condo development with a backpack around 5:40 a.m. on July 5. The sounds of breaking glass and a loud explosion are heard and he is seen quickly walking away as smoke drifts into the frame.
ANAHEIM, CA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Carlos Hernandez dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Paramount (Paramount, CA)

22-year-old Carlos Hernandez dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Paramount (Paramount, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez, of Long Beach, as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident on Wednesday in Paramount. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at approximately 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue [...]
PARAMOUNT, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy