ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV rebel Ian Poulter struggles at Scottish Open as Justin Harding seizes chance

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVgZL_0gXvKx8E00
Sport

Justin Harding made the most of his late addition to the Genesis Scottish Open with a flawless opening 65, but it was a completely different story for Ian Poulter at the Renaissance Club.

DP World Tour members who played in the first LIV Golf event last month without permission had been banned from the £6.7million tournament, plus two other events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, and each fined £100,000.

However, following a hearing before Sport Resolutions (UK) on Monday, the suspensions imposed on Harding, Poulter and Adrian Otaegui were temporarily stayed, pending determination of their substantive appeals.

Harding’s fellow South African Branden Grace – who won the second LIV event in Portland – was also added to the field on Tuesday, but while he returned a 69 and Otaegui a 71, Poulter slumped to an eight-over-par 78.

Harding was reluctant to go into detail about how he, Poulter and Otaegui were the only players named in Monday’s appeal decision, but added: “I think there were a couple of us who wanted to see if we could fight and get the opportunity to play this week. I was one of them.

“I don’t know who was involved in the decision-making. But we put a letter in and waited to see what the result was.”

Rory McIlroy admits the decision of LIV Golf players to insist on their right to also compete on the DP World Tour is creating resentment, while Billy Horschel accused some of the rebels of being “hypocrites and liars” in his pre-tournament press conference.

“I am by no means a fighter, I’m not confrontational so it’s an awkward situation to be in,” Harding admitted.

“I always thought it would be a bit tricky but didn’t realise it was going to be blown up as much as this. I thought it might have been handled a bit better by all parties.

“I was a little upset I was told I could not play. I have supported the European Tour for a long period and I’m happy to continue to do so. I’ve not had too many issues (with other players). There’s times when it’s a little uncomfortable but we have to look after ourselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGJpA_0gXvKx8E00
Justin Harding on the 10th hole during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

“I have not signed a contract with LIV so I feel like I am in a slightly different position. I’ve played in the ones I’ve got into via an order of merit or world rankings and I have no idea if I’m in the next one.”

Harding has earned more than 1.1million US dollars (£918,000) from the individual element of the two LIV Golf events to date, finishing in a tie for 10th at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire and tied eighth in Portland.

“It was an invitational, it was worth a bucketload of money and I felt I could play in it,” he added of the inaugural event.

Harding’s 65 set the early clubhouse target but was surpassed in spectacular fashion by American Cameron Tringale, who made nine birdies in 11 holes, including six in a row from the 10th, on his way to a course record-equalling 61.

“I’ve had some flashes of brilliance in the last couple of months but this was a special day for sure,” said Tringale, who won a team event with Jason Day in 2014 but has yet to taste victory in an individual PGA Tour event.

“It would mean a whole lot (to win). I haven’t had a professional win on my own, and obviously Scotland is where golf started, so this place is special. Everyone here has appreciation for the game.”

On nine under par Tringale held a three-shot lead over former US Open champion Gary Woodland, who recorded an eagle and four birdies in his bogey-free 64.

Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose all shot 68, while US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick returned a 71 and world number one Scottie Scheffler struggled to a 73.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Xander Schauffele survives ‘stressful day’ to land Scottish Open title

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele survived a rollercoaster final round to secure his third win in succession in the £6.7million Genesis Scottish Open. Schauffele, who came into the week on the back of victories in the Travelers Championship and JP McManus Pro-Am, took a two-shot lead into the final round and birdied the first two holes to immediately double his advantage.
GOLF
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
golfmagic.com

Daniel Berger FORCED OUT of 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews

Spare a thought for Daniel Berger, who has been forced to withdraw from the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews next week. Berger has been nursing a back injury for quite some time and it even forced him out of the most recent event on the PGA Tour at the John Deere Classic.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#The Renaissance Club#World Tour#South African#Liv Golf
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Mastercard pauses business relationships with LIV players Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell

Mastercard has distanced itself from brand ambassadors Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell of the LIV Golf Series, Sports Business Journal has reported. Mastercard senior vice president of communications Seth Eisen confirmed to SBJ on Friday that the company’s relationship with Poulter and McDowell has been paused in recognition of uncertainties involving their participation on the PGA Tour, which has suspended the pair and numerous others after they jumped to rival LIV Golf. (McDowell relinquished his PGA Tour card shortly before the first LIV event near London.)
GOLF
Golf.com

Brutal course setup leaves players frustrated at Genesis Scottish Open

GULLANE, Scotland — It is officially WInd Golf Season on the PGA Tour, here in Scotland, where everyone wants some of it. They just differ on how much of it they actually want. The amount of wind took center stage during the conclusion of Thursday’s first round at the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday. Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Open Championship 2022: R&A snubs Greg Norman, not inviting him to 150th Open celebration events

GULLANE, Scotland — What a difference a day makes. Less than 24 hours after the R&A announced the first two groups taking part in the “Celebration of Champions” that will precede the 150th Open Championship, the governing body showed a more ruthless side to its nature. Greg Norman, champion golfer of the year in 1986 and 1993, will not be present Monday when reigning Open champion, Collin Morikawa, hits the opening shot in the four-hole event held over the first, second, 17th and 18th holes on the Old Course at St. Andrews.
GOLF
newschain

Carlos Sainz unhappy with speed of rescue from car fire at Austrian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz said he had a lucky escape after his car dramatically caught alight in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix. As Charles Leclerc claimed his first win in three months to revive his hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the world championship – with the Dutchman second and Lewis Hamilton third – his team-mate Sainz was thrown into grave danger when a fire broke out at the back of his conked-out Ferrari.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy