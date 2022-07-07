ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi Sun Herald

A new MS shopping destination? 140 acres is for sale next to Buc-ee’s site on the Coast.

By Mona Moore
 3 days ago

When the Coast’s first Buc-ee’s opens, chances are it won’t be alone off Interstate 10 in Pass Christian — and it could become a shopping destination.

Beau Box Commercial Real Estate recently listed an adjacent 140-acre plot up for sale. The proposed commercial site would be the size of about 105 football fields, including endzones.

The Pass Christian property could end up including retail, lodging, medical, industrial and an office park, a release from Beau Box Commercial Real Estate says.

“The plan is to widen the existing overpass to five lanes over I-10, which will help the site to attract regional and national users,” said Beau Box President and CEO Beau Box. “That being said, we have had great interest from all types of potential users so far.”

The plot is located at the northwest quadrant of Menge Ave. and Interstate 10.

Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc.’s Project Engineer Dax Alexander said, “Harrison County has needed a commercial park of this size for a long time.”

Alexander said “the location is perfect and utilities are available for a regional business center and the Menge Commercial Park will finally fill the void.”

Box said the $15 million road project would enhance traffic flow at the Menge Ave. exit into the commercial park and include a roundabout.

Buc-ee’s will build a concrete boulevard between Lobouy Road and Firetower Road at the Menge Ave. next to its new location. The road will run through the middle of the commercial park.

