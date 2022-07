KALAMAZOO, MI — After more than three years of anticipation and talks, the Children’s Nature Playscape next to Bronson Park will open to the public on Friday, July 15. Designed for children ages 2-10 to engage in creative, unstructured play with natural elements in a park-like setting, the park broke ground just four months ago. It is located at the site of the former First Reformed Church, which was demolished in November 2020 after multiple attempts to save the historic building.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO