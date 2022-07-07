ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82

By LINDSEY BAHR
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Emotional Josh Duhamel Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Co-Star James Caan: 'One of the Kindest, Coolest People'

Josh Duhamel took to social media on Thursday to share an emotional remembrance of his former Las Vegas co-star James Caan, who died Wednesday at the age of 82. In an Instagram story, Duhamel — fighting back tears — shared, “I just want to take a minute to remember Jimmy Caan: one of the kindest, coolest, funniest people I’ve ever met, one of my mentors. And you’ll be missed, Jimmy Caan. I love you.” (Watch the video here.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Person
Billy Wilder
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Neil Simon
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
James Caan
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Scott Caan
Person
Kathy Bates
Person
Robert Mitchum
thesource.com

Hollywood Legend James Caan Dies at 82

“When it comes to the action, I’m as good as anybody, and don’t forget it,” James Caan’s famous Godfather character, Sonny Corleone said in what is one of the franchise’s many iconic lines. Caan, who passed away on Wednesday, made a living being part of Hollywood action for decades, usually playing a “tough guy,” but also showing a great deal of versatility and range throughout his long career.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

James Caan: His 10 Toughest, Wildest and Most Memorable Roles

He was tough, he was sexy, and he was one of the most charismatic movies stars of the 1970s — he was James Caan, your go-to guy when you wanted someone who could be flinty yet charming, smooth yet volatile. A Bronx-born, Queens-raised actor who claimed he was the “only New York Jewish cowboy,” the former Michigan State football player got bit by the acting bug when he transferred to Hofstra University, and was already making the bit-player rounds on TV shows (Dr. Kildare, Combat!, Route 66, The Alfred Hitchcock Show) in the early ’60s. After director Howard Hawks cast him in two movies — Red Line 7000 (1965) and El Dorado (1966) — Caan started to attract attention as the next big up-and-comer. It wasn’t until the one-two punch of a TV movie about a gridiron hero and Paramount picture based on a bestseller about gangsters, respectively, that he became a bona fide star. Even when he showed up in his later years, usually as a crusty old guy for added color or the human embodiment of AARP-age machismo, Caan was still the kind of performer who stopped you dead in your tracks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State University#Mafia
CBS Miami

2022 Celebrity Deaths

Actor James Caan died July 6th at the age of 82.(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Naomi Judd poses at the Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 6, 2012. Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday, April 12, at the age of 67. According to family, he had been battling "a long illness." (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

James Caan’s Most Memorable Roles Through the Years: From ‘The Godfather’ to ‘Get Smart’

Hollywood history. James Caan made a name for himself in both dramatic and comedic roles before his death at age 82. The actor got his start in off-Broadway plays before breaking into the film industry in the mid-1960s. After collaborating with famed director Francis Ford Coppola on 1969’s The Rain People, Caan appeared opposite Billy Dee Williams in the 1971 TV movie Brian’s Song.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in “The Sopranos” and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including “Goodfellas,” died Friday. He was 79. Sirico died at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said his manager,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

James Caan: A Career In Pictures

The late, great James Caan who died today had a career that spanned 55 years and included classic films such as Howard Hawks’ El Dorado, Michael Mann’s Thief, Rob Reiner’s Misery, Jon Favreau’s Elf and, of course, Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece, The Godfather. Almost from...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

James Caan, Film Icon Who Starred in ‘The Godfather’, Dead at 82

James Caan, the Hollywood icon who portrayed Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and starred in films like Brian’s Song, Thief, and Misery, has died at the age of 82. The actor’s family announced Caan’s death Thursday on social media. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the family tweeted.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Crystal Kung Minkoff's Husband Is Kind of a Big Deal Outside of 'RHOBH'

After a big shakeup where multiple main cast members and those who are considered guests of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills decided to not come back for Season 11, fans didn't know what that meant for the future of the show. Luckily, Season 12 has proven that a few mainstays are still here to keep the drama going. On top of that, one of the freshest additions to the main cast — Crystal Kung Minkoff, has been making waves as a housewife.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Visage Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Michelle Visage, a veteran TV, radio, recording artist and author, has signed with APA. Visage is a judge alongside RuPaul, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews on VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race reality competition series. And she’s a judge alongside RuPaul, Graham Norton and Alan Carr on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC3 and BBC1, while also appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on Stan TV in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrett Goldstein Signs With WMEJohn Mayer Signs With CAA'Reservation Dogs' Star Devery Jacobs Signs With CAA (Exclusive) Judging duties also take Visage to Paramount+ for Queen of...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The official trailer for season 4 of “Virgin River,” the Netflix romantic drama based on the novels of Robyn Carr, has been released. “Virgin River” stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner who accepts a job offer to move from Los Angeles to the titular North Carolina small town. The show follows Melinda as she adjusts to small town life and gets involved with romantic drama, particularly involving local restaurant owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy