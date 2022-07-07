ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Godfather’ actor James Caan dead at 82

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCgJ8_0gXvIy5N00

(NEXSTAR) – Oscar and Emmy-nominated James Caan has died, according to a post from his family on his official Twitter page.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the tweet reads. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan is perhaps best known for his in “The Godfather,” in which he played the violent and reckless Santino “Sonny” Corleone. He also had a brief cameo in the sequel “The Godfather, Part II.”

Caan was already a star on television, breaking through in the 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song,” an emotional drama about Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, who had died of cancer the year before at age 26.

After “Brian’s Song” and “The Godfather,” he was one of Hollywood’s busiest actors, appearing in “Hide in Plain Sight” (which he also directed), “Funny Lady” (opposite Barbra Streisand), “The Killer Elite” and Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two,” among others.

Younger audiences may know him from his part as Walter in the Christmas comedy “Elf.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EizRx_0gXvIy5N00
    FILE – James Caan attends the 2016 Summer TCA “Hallmark Event” on July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Caan, whose roles included “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xt6X7_0gXvIy5N00
    James Caan as Santino ‘Sonny’ Corleone in ‘The Godfather, ‘ the movie based on the novel by Mario Puzo and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. This scene takes place in Sonny’s home, winter 1945. Initial theatrical release on March 15, 1972. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160ExJ_0gXvIy5N00
    HONOLULU – FEBRUARY 10: “Lekio” — Danny (Scott Caan), private investigator Tony Archer (guest star James Caan) and McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) cross paths as they investigate the death of a famous talk radio DJ, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Monday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Norman Shaprio/CBS via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWvkT_0gXvIy5N00
    LAS VEGAS — “To Protect and Serve Manicotti” Episode 18 — Pictured: (l-r) Sylvester Stallone as Frank the Repairman, James Caan as Ed Deline — Photo By: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NtKC_0gXvIy5N00
    FILE – Actors James Caan, left, and Scott Caan appear at the premiere of the HBO documentary film “His Way” in Los Angeles on March 22, 2011. James Caan, whose roles included “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVGOF_0gXvIy5N00
    James Caan as Ed Deline in “Las Vegas.” — Photo By: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

He managed a long career despite drug problems, outbursts of temper and minor brushes with the law.

“Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved,” Caan’s manager Matt DelPiano said. “Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years.”

Married and divorced four times, Caan had a daughter, Tara, and sons Scott, Alexander, James and Jacob.

Caan was 82. No cause of death was given.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Lease

James Caan Left His Mark on Dallas

James Caan left a very large impact on Dallas.Erin Hervey/Unsplash. Bottle Rocket has become a cult favorite film since the mid-90s. We're talking 1996, when Bill Clinton was president and the Dallas Cowboys had a winning team and claimed their last Lombardi Trophy on January 28, 1996. The very next month, Bottle Rocket arrived in theaters.
DALLAS, TX
thebrag.com

Zendaya isn’t pregnant: debunking the wild internet rumours

One over ambitious TikToker has set the internet on fire after sharing a video claiming that Euphoria star Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby. The fiasco started when @ryan.roberts posted a TikTok video that showed Zendaya’s Instagram account posting a celebratory ultrasound pregnant post. ‘I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013’ the doctored picture’s caption reads.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Simon
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
James Caan
Person
Scott Frank
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Scott Caan
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Selena Gomez Turns Heads At The ‘Only Murders’ Premiere In A High-Slit Silver Dress—She's On Fire!

Selena Gomez just absolutely stunned in a sparkling silver dress with an epic high-slit while gracing the Only Murders In The Building red carpet premiere. The “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker, 29, showed off her incredible figure at the Los Angeles event last week in a one-sleeve, glistening item from Michael Kors. The curve-hugging frock featured an waist-revealing side cut-out and high slit that flaunted her toned legs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Patton Oswalt reveals wife Michelle McNamara's cause of death

Patton Oswalt has revealed his wife Michelle McNamara's cause of death, nearly one year since she died unexpectedly in her sleep at age 46. "We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle's system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal," the actor and comedian wrote in a statement to the Associated Press on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Hbo
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show

FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy