ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Godfather’ actor James Caan dead at 82

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGXLD_0gXvIXRs00

(NEXSTAR) – Oscar and Emmy-nominated James Caan has died, according to a post from his family on his official Twitter page.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the tweet reads. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan is perhaps best known for his in “The Godfather,” in which he played the violent and reckless Santino “Sonny” Corleone. He also had a brief cameo in the sequel “The Godfather, Part II.”

Caan was already a star on television, breaking through in the 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song,” an emotional drama about Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, who had died of cancer the year before at age 26.

After “Brian’s Song” and “The Godfather,” he was one of Hollywood’s busiest actors, appearing in “Hide in Plain Sight” (which he also directed), “Funny Lady” (opposite Barbra Streisand), “The Killer Elite” and Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two,” among others.

Younger audiences may know him from his part as Walter in the Christmas comedy “Elf.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EizRx_0gXvIXRs00
    FILE – James Caan attends the 2016 Summer TCA “Hallmark Event” on July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Caan, whose roles included “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xt6X7_0gXvIXRs00
    James Caan as Santino ‘Sonny’ Corleone in ‘The Godfather, ‘ the movie based on the novel by Mario Puzo and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. This scene takes place in Sonny’s home, winter 1945. Initial theatrical release on March 15, 1972. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160ExJ_0gXvIXRs00
    HONOLULU – FEBRUARY 10: “Lekio” — Danny (Scott Caan), private investigator Tony Archer (guest star James Caan) and McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) cross paths as they investigate the death of a famous talk radio DJ, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Monday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Norman Shaprio/CBS via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWvkT_0gXvIXRs00
    LAS VEGAS — “To Protect and Serve Manicotti” Episode 18 — Pictured: (l-r) Sylvester Stallone as Frank the Repairman, James Caan as Ed Deline — Photo By: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NtKC_0gXvIXRs00
    FILE – Actors James Caan, left, and Scott Caan appear at the premiere of the HBO documentary film “His Way” in Los Angeles on March 22, 2011. James Caan, whose roles included “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVGOF_0gXvIXRs00
    James Caan as Ed Deline in “Las Vegas.” — Photo By: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

He managed a long career despite drug problems, outbursts of temper and minor brushes with the law.

“Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved,” Caan’s manager Matt DelPiano said. “Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years.”

Married and divorced four times, Caan had a daughter, Tara, and sons Scott, Alexander, James and Jacob.

Caan was 82. No cause of death was given.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Simon
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
James Caan
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Scott Caan
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Bears
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS LA

Hollywood reacts to James Caan's death

After learning that legendary actor James Caan had died at the age of 82, celebrities took to social media to pay their respects after the news was announced.Caan was best known for roles in "The Godfather," "Brian's Song," "Misery" and "Elf." His death was announced via his official Twitter page on Thursday morning. Caan's "Misery" co-star Kathy Bates took to Twitter saying she was "heartbroken."Billy Dee Williams, who starred alongside Caan in "Brian's Song," shared a recent photo of the duo, accompanied by a heartfelt statement. Adam Sandler admitted his idolization of Caan on Twitter shortly after the news broke saying he...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

17 Co-Stars That Secretly Hated Each Other—So Awkward!

We guess that some of our favorite actors really *are* good at their jobs, because we would never have guessed that two people with such great chemistry on-screen would actually hate each other when the cameras stopped rolling! A lot of Hollywood has us fooled!. Charlize Theron and Tobey Maguire...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Scantily Clad Madonna Lets Loose At After-Party With Daughter Lourdes Leon

Nobody does risqué quite like Madonna. The "Material Girl" singer, 63, showed some major skin on Instagram while celebrating with daughter Lourdes Leon at the after-party for her Pride concert on Saturday, June 25. "I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride 🏳️‍🌈 at terminal 5," Madonna penned alongside a photo of herself and her eldest daughter, 25. WHO IS THAT? MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE POSES WITH CELEB PALS AT BRITNEY SPEARS’ WEDDINGAs OK! exclusively reported, the chart topper continues to show off her assets on stage and off,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Outsider.com

James Caan Dies at 82: Mark Wahlberg Offers ‘Deepest Condolences’ to Family and Friends

While actors appear to be larger than life and invincible on the big screen, today it was announced that legendary actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82. Although getting his start in off-broadway plays, Caan would go on to star alongside iconic actors like the legendary John Wayne. Thanks to his growing friendship with director Howard Hawks, Caan spent the next 61 years entertaining audiences around the world as characters like Sonny Corleone and Paul Sheldon in the 1990 classic Misery.
CELEBRITIES
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy