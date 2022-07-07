ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fauda’ Season 4 Trailer Teases Israel Defense Force’s Most Dangerous Mission to Date (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes Studios has unveiled the new trailer for the highly anticipated fourth season of “Fauda,” which will launch July 13 on Yes TV in Israel and will be available on Netflix worldwide later this year. The plot of the new season involves Hezbollah activists from Lebanon and...

