Texas sees largest weekly decline in gas prices of 2022

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The cost of gas in Texas fell by an average of 16 cents per gallon over the course of a week, the largest decline in the statewide average of the year so far, according to AAA Texas.

Currently, the average price for a gallon of gas in the State of Texas is $4.33, which is 42 cents per gallon less than the national average price.

Still, $4.33 per gallon is $1.52 more per gallon than Texans were paying on average for a gallon of gas this time a year ago.

El Paso drivers are currently seeing the highest average cost per gallon at $4.44. Laredo is the cheapest at $3.98 per gallon on average, the only average price under $4 per gallon in Texas right now.

The national average price for gas is currently $4.75 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is 11 cents less than the national average price a week ago.

Officials with AAA said the reason for the decrease in price is a drop in the price of crude oil, which comes from an expected decline in global demand for gas and an increase in the regional supply of gas.

Daniel Armbruster, a AAA Texas spokesperson, said this is good news for drivers, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

“Gas prices will remain elevated compared to one year ago and could fluctuate in July, which is typically one of the busiest months in Texas for road trips and fuel demand,” Armbruster said.

According to AAA, Texans are currently paying the sixth-lowest gas price average in the country. California drivers are paying the highest average price, currently at $6.19 per gallon.

Here’s how different metropolitan areas in Texas compare with one another:

AreaCurrent PriceLast WeekDifference

Abilene$4.17$4.33-0.16

Amarillo$4.27$4.37-0.10

Austin$4.36$4.52-0.16

Beaumont$4.38$4.48 -0.10

Brownsville-Harlingen$4.01$4.17 -0.16

Bryan-College Station$4.43$4.55 -0.12

Corpus Christi$4.04$4.21 -0.17

Dallas$4.33$4.55 -0.22

El Paso$4.44$4.68 -0.24

Galveston$4.37$4.52 -0.15

Houston$4.36$4.49 -0.13

Killeen-Temple-Ft. Hood$4.26$4.40 -0.14

Laredo$3.98$4.11 -0.13

Lubbock$4.28$4.36 -0.08

McAllen$4.00$4.15 -0.15

Midland$4.31$4.38 -0.07

Odessa$4.28$4.35 -0.07

San Angelo$4.21$4.29 -0.08

Sherman-Denison$4.14$4.34 -0.20

Texarkana$4.36$4.51 -0.15

Tyler$4.27$4.40 -0.13

Waco$4.22$4.36 -0.14

Wichita Falls$4.34$4.42-0.08

Statewide$4.33$4.49-0.16

National$4.75$4.86-0.11

Prices provided by AAA Texas

