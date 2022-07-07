ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Caan, 'The Godfather' and 'Misery' Star, Dies at 82

By Zachary McAuliffe
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Caan, who acted for over 50 years in films like The Godfather, Misery and Elf, has died, according to a statement sent from the actor's official Twitter account. Caan was 82. "It...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

James Caan's final film: Pierce Brosnan shares heartbreaking photos of frail star and pays tribute to 'inspirational' actor following his death aged 82

Pierce Brosnan has described James Caan as an inspiration after working with the actor shortly before his death was announced on Thursday. Hollywood veteran Caan passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday evening at the age of 82, just weeks after completing work on forthcoming gangster thriller Fast Charlie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
NBC News

James Caan, veteran 'Godfather' and 'Elf' actor, dies at 82

Movie tough guy James Caan, whose work spanned generations in such big-screen classics as "The Godfather," "Misery" and "Elf," died Wednesday, his family said. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," a family statement posted to Twitter said.
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Billy Dee Williams Posts Heartwarming Photo with Late James Caan: ‘Friends Till the End’

Billy Dee Williams took to his Twitter to pay tribute to his late friend and Brian’s Song co-star, James Caan. “Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy,” Billy wrote, along with the hashtag “#jamescaan.” The recent image is of the two actors in the gym. James Caan jokingly sits on Billy’s lap, his arm around his friend. The two share matching grins.
tvinsider.com

Mary Mara, Actor in ‘ER’ and ‘Nash Bridges’, Dies in Apparent Drowning at 61

Character actor Mary Mara, known for her appearances on ER, Nash Bridges, and Law & Order: SVU, has died. She was 61. According to New York State Police, Mara drowned Sunday, June 26, in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York. A preliminary investigation suggests she drowned while swimming in the river, and police said there was no indication of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death as the investigation continues.
tvinsider.com

When Will ‘Jeopardy!’ Full-Time Host Be Announced?

Jeopardy! may be all about coming up with questions and answers, but one of the biggest looming questions over the game show is when will the full-time host will be announced?. When Alex Trebek died in November 2020, he took with him the steady and reliable hosting pattern as producers called upon a rotation of well-known figures to step into his shoes temporarily. A decision seemed to have been made in August of 2021 when it was announced that then-executive producer Mike Richards would host the syndicated version, while Mayim Bialik would take on any primetime specials and tournaments.
Outsider.com

James Caan Dies at 82: Mark Wahlberg Offers ‘Deepest Condolences’ to Family and Friends

While actors appear to be larger than life and invincible on the big screen, today it was announced that legendary actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82. Although getting his start in off-broadway plays, Caan would go on to star alongside iconic actors like the legendary John Wayne. Thanks to his growing friendship with director Howard Hawks, Caan spent the next 61 years entertaining audiences around the world as characters like Sonny Corleone and Paul Sheldon in the 1990 classic Misery.
