Madison, IN

WATCH: Body camera video shows dramatic rescue of 5 children, woman from apartment fire

By CNN Staff
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Ind. (CNN) – Authorities in Indiana have released body camera video of a woman and five children being rescued from a burning apartment. Several people...

www.walb.com

wdrb.com

SWAT standoff in Jeffersonville ends in arrest of Elizabeth man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Elizabeth was arrested in Jeffersonville, Indiana after a pursuit by police through the downtown area and a SWAT standoff. According to Jeffersonville Police Maj. Isaac Parker, 52-year-old Donald Graham was in Jeffersonville which violated a protective order. On Tuesday at 10 p.m., police...
ELIZABETH, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after police find meth pipe in his pocket

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Saturday, July 2 when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were requested to a home at 550 Stevens Lane in Mitchell after a report of a domestic fight. While en route to the residence, Lawrence County Dispatch advised the male, 37-year-old...
953wiki.com

NORTH VERNON MAN DIES IN FATAL ACCIDENT

On July 06, 2022, at approximately 01:20 PM, the Jennings County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle traffic accident on State Road 3 South just south of the Crosley Check-In Station. The investigation indicated that a 2006 GMC Envoy, driven by Elmer Hall (73 of North Vernon), was traveling...
NORTH VERNON, IN
Local News Digital

Jennings County crash claims life of North Vernon man

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a fatal, single-vehicle traffic accident on State Road 3 South, just south of the Crosley Check-In Station. The investigation indicated that an SUV, driven by Elmer Hall, 73, of North Vernon, was traveling southbound on...
NORTH VERNON, IN
wdrb.com

U.S. 31 to close starting in mid July for bridge project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major road is closing in southern Indiana. A portion of U.S. 31 in Scott County will close on Monday, July 18. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will replace the bridge over Pigeon Roost Creek. That's between State Road 356 and the Clark County line.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Bridge replacement to close U.S. 31 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Louisville Paving plans to close U.S. 31 on or after Monday, July 18, to complete a bridge replacement project over Pigeon Roost Creek in Scott County. The bridge is located between S.R. 356 and the Clark County line. Traffic will be detoured along S.R. 56, I-65 and S.R. 160.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Closure Planned on SR 46 in Ripley County for Box Culvert Replacement

The closure will occur about 2.5 miles east of State Road 229. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close S.R. 46 for one weekend starting on or after Friday, July 15, to complete a box culvert replacement project in Ripley County. The closure is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end by 6 a.m. on Monday, July 18. The structure is located approximately 2.5 miles east of S.R. 229, between Fisherman Road and C.R. 450 E. near Morris. Traffic will be routed along S.R. 229, I-74 and S.R. 101 during the closure.
bcdemocrat.com

BRIGHT SPOT: Annual morel fundraiser sees record-breaking sales

The 25th annual Howard Hughes Memorial Morel Mushroom Sale brought in over $20,000 for local charities, the most money ever raised. A total of $20,185 was raised during this year’s sale. The payout is dependent on the cost of the mushrooms purchased and the number of pounds sold. This year, 525 pounds of mushrooms were sold with 380 pounds that were reserved in advance. A few buyers have supported the sale for the full 25 years.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Koby Keenum Fakes Out Louisville before Choosing Kentucky

The Kentucky football program landed an important piece to the future of the Big Blue Wall Saturday afternoon. Koby Keenum, the No. 3 center in the 2023 class by Rivals, announced his commitment to Kentucky over Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, and Penn State, among other offers. Before...
LOUISVILLE, KY

