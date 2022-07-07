ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weekend forecast: Rain Friday, sunshine returns Saturday

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio - After a bit more rain on Friday, get ready for a short run of dry weather. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 80 all weekend with a 40% chance of rain on Friday, followed...

