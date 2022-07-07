Platte County murder suspects arrested in another state

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people wanted in connection with a Platte County murder are in custody in another state.

Investigators want to question McKayla Archambeau and Cordero Cervantes in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Taylor Hawkins .

Deputies found Hawkins body in the yard of a home in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane, June 28.

Investigators have not said how Archambeau and Cervantes are possibly linked to Hawkins. Deputies also haven’t said where the two suspects were arrested.

