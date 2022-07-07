ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha leaders celebrate opening of city's first new fire station in 20 years

By Jake Anderson
KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Omaha leaders gathered Thursday to cut the ribbon on the city's newest fire station. Fire Chief Dan Olsen said the new location, near 34th and Q streets, will improve response time. "Using mapping tools, we were able to locate a site that was going to...

