BOGO passports connect people to new small businesses in greater Longfellow
By Bill Lindeke
MinnPost
3 days ago
When it comes to economic development, it doesn’t get much smaller than the Longfellow Business Association. For the past four years, Kim Jakus, the part-time staffer for the coalition has been trying to keep the 25-year-old organization going. Recently, it’s been a struggle with the combined crises of the COVID pandemic...
Minneapolis' Indeed Brewing has announced its latest product: a THC seltzer. The new drink comes after a bill passed the Minnesota Legislature allowing hemp-derived THC food and drink products to be sold in the state. The bill passed as state DFL members kept quiet on what the provision actually meant, while some GOP members reportedly overlooked the language.
Fantastic 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home. The main level features gleaming maple hardwood floors throughout, a well appointed living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace, informal dining area that walks out to the deck, kitchen with granite counter, walk in pantry, center island and wood cabinetry, a half bathroom and a sitting room/formal dining room. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms (one is a vaulted primary en-suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet), a full bathroom. The lower level is perfect for entertaining - family room, recreation room - it's your choice. There is also an en-suite 5th bedroom ready for your guests! Enjoy all nature has to offer - this home backs up to an 8 acre park providing privacy. Ideally located with easy access to to HWY494 and all of your needs.
Dennis Buchanan's stores are fully stocked with THC edibles because he was ready for July 1, when a new state law legalizing them went into effect.What he's saying: Just don't ask Buchanan to identify the local manufacturer who is supplying his CBD Joint stores in Minneapolis, Rochester and Isanti." I don't want everybody else to know. I want to get my product because that's the problem right now. A lot of people don't have enough compliant (product)," he tells Axios.What's happening: The legalization of edibles and beverages with up to 5 milligrams of THC has Minnesota businesses scrambling to understand...
Andrew and Ashley Vizenor count themselves lucky. Within days of the city of Minneapolis ordering everyone out of the homeless encampment at 29th Street and 14th Avenue S., they were assigned an apartment at American House in St. Paul. They packed their bags Wednesday afternoon in high spirits, eagerly awaiting...
Changes for people with disabilities have occurred at the Minnesota Capitol because of the combined efforts of motivated parents, self-advocates and professional lobbyists to improve accessibility and inclusion. The topics range from education to human services to state government reforms. But inclusion is an acquired taste, until it is natural. More needs to be done to be responsive to the current needs of people with developmental disabilities in the 21st century.
SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta Air Lines flight heading to Minnesota Friday night had to turn around and return to Salt Lake City International Airport due to an issue with an engine. Delta flight 1073 had just left for Minneapolis when an issue with an engine happened. The...
A Minneapolis city councilor has apologized after comments he made placing the blame for the chaotic scenes in the city on Fourth of July on the Somali community drew condemnation. Ward 3 councilor Michael Rainville made the comments during a gathering at Kramarczuk's in Northeast Minneapolis on Friday. He was...
It should come as no surprise that Minneapolis and St. Paul are the two biggest cities in the state of Minnesota, but who comes in third place? Where does St. Cloud rank?. Here's a look at the most populated cities in the state according to 2020 census data.
How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
Metro Transit is shutting down its Blue Line train service in Bloomington for five weeks as it embarks on the "largest construction project in the light rail line's history." A bus service will replace the train between MSP Airport Terminal 2 and the Mall of America starting Friday, July 8 through Monday, Aug. 15, according to Metro Transit.
Abe Asher at Sahan Journal has a story on frustrated Minneapolis city workers who believe a city office is being “dismantled” in retaliation after they spoke out about a “racist, toxic work culture” in the City Coordinator’s Office. Mayor Jacob Frey proposed moving four of six staff positions in the Office of Performance and Innovation to the city clerk’s office to serve as legislative staffers, a move that city employees say would effectively gut the office.
For the first time since 2018, over 35,000 people are expected to gather Saturday to celebrate Eid al-Adha, the second Muslim holiday of the year, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The first holiday, Eid al-Fitr, occurs after Ramadan whereas Eid al-Adha is after Hajj, the end of the pilgrimage. In Arabic, the name means the "festival of sacrifice," and remembers the prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son at God’s command.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As a caretaker for a building in the Mill District of Minneapolis, Nathan Kieffer says he loves and appreciates his neighborhood and his neighbors. "I love living downtown. This is a beautiful area with a lot of energy, and wonderful folks," Kieffer told Fox 9. But...
Despite recently renaming its clubhouse after legendary Black golfer Solomon Hughes, Sr., the ultimate fate of the storied Hiawatha Golf Course in South Minneapolis remains in doubt. So far there has been no decision, and park officials say no action is planned—at least for now. Community residents, course regulars...
Alex Derosier writes for the Forum News Service: “Minnesota’s state public safety agency is increasing its presence in the Twin Cities metropolitan area following a chaotic Fourth of July weekend in Minneapolis that left several injured. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety on Thursday, July 7, said more State Patrol troopers will be on the roads in the Twin Cities to address a recent increase in dangerous criminal activity and street racing over the past weekend. … The additional air patrol resources and 20 troopers the patrol plans to assign to the Twin Cities area July 8-9 will focus on combating street racing.”
The owner of The Unofficial, a dive bar in St. Anthony, suddenly closed the bar down and fired all the staff, who allege he fostered a "toxic, volatile work environment." The business posted on its Facebook page that it was closed temporarily "for some much needed updates." The comments on the post are filled with customers criticizing owner, Chris Christopherson, for allegedly mistreating his employees.
North Minneapolis community members met last Tuesday, June 28 to discuss the future of a year-round swimming and youth development center. Parents, children, and familiar faces of the city gathered for a special information session about the development of the V3 Center. The new initiative is devoted to providing an...
The Minnesota State Patrol is stepping up its presence in the Twin Cities to crack down on street racing and other crimes. “The ridiculous behavior of taking over intersections and drifting in those intersections, almost as a spectator sport, isn’t acceptable. It needs to stop,” said Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol. “It’s horrible for residents. It’s horrible for visitors. It’s horrible for business. It damages the roadway. It’s incredibly dangerous.”
This might just be the most Prince thing ever. He had his own permit in Minneapolis to allow him to play a concert at any hour of the day. Prince's old venue, First Ave, shared the story on Facebook of how this permit came about. Prince Rogers Nelson Day has...
Welcome to the Pelican Point unique townhome community with lakeshore access. Dream of waking up to glistening waters on Lake Minnetonka each morning? Well, your dream is here!. This stunning lake community is truly a one-of-a-kind gem! Association-owned and maintained lakeshore common area with lush park-like grounds, boat house, fire...
