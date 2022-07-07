ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Tractor trailer collides with smaller vehicle in St. Peter

By Nick Beck
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - An accident occurred earlier this morning near the...

Y-105FM

One Killed and Two Critically Injured in Crash Near Brainerd

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly woman was the victim of a traffic crash that occurred Saturday morning in the Brainerd Lakes area. The State Patrol says 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was killed when her car collided with a minivan when she attempted to cross Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The minivan was traveling north on Highway 371 when the crash occurred just before 9:30 AM.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 injured in car vs semi crash in St. Peter

Two people were injured in a car vs semi crash in St. Peter Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Freightliner Semi was southbound on Highway 22 and a Nissan was eastbound on Sunrise Dr when the vehicles collided at about 9 a.m. The driver of the Nissa, Sudikshya...
SAINT PETER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Worker trimming trees in bucket truck seriously hurt in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A worker trimming trees from a bucket truck in the Twin Cities was severely injured Wednesday when a semi truck collided with the elbow of his work vehicle. Bloomington officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road, near the Highway 169 intersection in the south Minneapolis suburb. Investigators say the bucket truck was parked on the sidewalk and the semi's trailer struck the the truck's working arm. The worker, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was seriously injured. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The semi's driver, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man, was unharmed. Investigators say he showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers. The crash remains under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
krwc1360.com

Three St. Cloud Teens Injured in Sherburne County Crash

Three teenagers from the St. Cloud area were injured Thursday morning in a single vehicle traffic crash near Clear Lake in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that shortly before 9 AM Thursday, a Ford Focus was westbound on Highway 10 near 70th Avenue Southeast in Clear Lake Township when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Three Teenage Girls Hurt in Crash Near Clear Lake

(KNSI) – Three teenage girls from St. Cloud were hurt after their vehicle left the road and struck a tree on Highway 10 on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 18-year-old Nairus Muhumed was headed west on the highway around 9:00 a.m. when she lost control of the 2011 Ford Focus near Clear Lake.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
insideradio.com

After Lightning Strike, A Pair Of Minnesota Stations Are Operating At Reduced Power.

A pair of Minnesota stations owned by Hubbard Radio continue to operate at reduced power after an antenna was struck by lightning over Memorial Day weekend. AC WJJY (106.7) Brainerd and country “B93.3” KBLB Nisswa are temporarily broadcasting from a 100-foot tower from the company’s Baxter offices after the primary antenna for the two stations, which is 400 feet tall and sits on top of a hill, was hit by lightning.
BRAINERD, MN
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Basking in Summer Blooms at Munsinger Clemens Gardens in St. Cloud, Minnesota

Admiring Summer Flowers at Munsinger Clemens Gardens in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Munsinger Clemens Gardens in St. Cloud, Minnesota dazzles visitors with a patchwork of beautiful gardens right along the Mississippi River. We quickly fell in love with the beautiful assemblage of plants and striking aesthetics of fountains during our visit.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

(Pierz, MN)--Authorities say an ATV crash in Morrison County has left one person dead. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek,55, of Little Falls, was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV northeast of Pierz. Authorities say Waytashek appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
thenewsleaders.com

‘Wandering Cow’ opens in St. Joseph

Daryl Schaefer loves to see familiar faces in his newly opened ice-cream shop, The Wandering Cow, in downtown St. Joseph. “This shop is only 500 square feet,” he said. “I call it a small and cozy shop. Our family has lived in St. Joseph for 13 years so we know a lot of local people, and it’s always good to see them when they come in.”
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 hurt after shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 15-year-old boy was among the four people hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting in St. Cloud.  The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:47 p.m. in the alley near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 11th Street South, in a residential neighborhood close to the St. Cloud State University campus. According to investigators, multiple people were involved in an argument before shots rang out. The victims were described as three men between the ages of 19 and 21, and one 15-year-old boy. All are in serious but stable condition.Brianca Carter, who lives in the neighborhood, said that she knows the youngest victim. "That's a family friend of mine," she said, adding that this summer has seen an increase in crime in the area. No arrests have been made in the shooting, but police say there is no threat to the public. The shooting is under investigation. 
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Sherburne County Stabbing Suspect Arrested in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A Cloquet man is charged with second-degree assault after he was arrested in St. Cloud for a stabbing on Monday. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Tyler Bober and the 35-year-old victim were at a get-together at a home on Elk Lake north of Zimmerman when the two began fighting. Investigators say Bober pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the stomach, and then fled the scene. He was arrested hours later.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Severe storms in Minnesota Sunday evening? It depends what happens this morning

Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms. The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
q957.com

Iowa police officers sue protesters

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — There’s a new twist on the George Floyd protests. Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, accusing them of assault.
DES MOINES, IA

