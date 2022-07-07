ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas-born basketball star Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russian court and asks for 'mercy'

By Steven Devadanam
 3 days ago
Texas-native basketball star Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug possession charges brought against her in Russia. The WNBA star entered the plea in Russian court on Thursday, July 7. She'd been arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing hashish oil in her luggage. In the country to play...

The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
POLITICO

The geopolitics of Brittney Griner’s guilty plea

With help from Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! President Joe Biden signs an executive order aimed at protecting abortion access, a federal judge sentences Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is assassinated. But today, we're focusing on the ongoing international crisis surrounding WNBA star Brittney Griner.
SFGate

Ogwumike, WNBA continue push for Brittney Griner's release

CHICAGO (AP) — Brittney Griner is “the fun aunt,” according to Nneka Ogwumike. She is resilient and kind, Ogwumike said. A fellow daughter of Texas, and Ogwumike's father's favorite player. Speaking Friday ahead of the WNBA's All-Star festivities in Chicago, Ogwumike focused more on Griner's humanity than...
The Associated Press

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. The abrupt guilty plea by the Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest in February amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner’s case until the trial was over, and her guilty plea could be an effort by her and her advisers to expedite the court proceedings. Griner, 31, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport while returning to play basketball in Russia, and police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
BET

Brittney Griner’s Wife, WNBA Players Association President, And More Call For Star’s Release

During a press conference on Friday (July 8), Brittney Griner’s family, friends and supporters asked for the WNBA star’s return to the United States from Russia. According to Sports Illustrated, among the speakers at the presser in Chicago were Brittney’s wife Cherelle, WNBA Players’ Association President Nneka Ogwumike, Rev. Al Sharpton, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and union leader Terri Jackson.
The Associated Press

WNBA players union 'stands with' Griner after guilty plea

Brittney Griner’s guilty plea Thursday has not lessened the support the Olympic gold medalist continues to receive from her WNBA peers. The Phoenix Mercury All-Star pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. The chance of Griner being convicted were considered extremely high before her plea. “The WNBPA stands with Brittney Griner. With a 99% conviction rate, Russia’s process is its own. You can’t navigate it or even understand it like our own legal system,” WNBAPA Executive Director Terri Jackson said in a statement. “What we do know is that the U.S. State Department determined that Brittney Griner was wrongfully detained for a reason and we’ll leave it at that.” Speaking through an interpreter, Griner told the court that she had no intention of committing a crime and had acted unintentionally because she had packed for Moscow in a hurry. The trial was then adjourned until July 14.
