Chicago, IL

Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, gun charges in Texas: report

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A member of the Chicago Bears is now facing drug and gun charges after an arrest in Texas, according to reports.

Wide receiver David Moore was arrested on drug and weapons charges in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas on Monday, accordingto KXII-TV . He was released on $5,000 bond from the Crooke County Jail later that day.

According to TMZ Sports, Moore was found asleep in his truck at a Taco Bell in Gainesville late Sunday evening. Officers who arrived searched his car and found THC edible candies and three pistols. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons.

He’s the third new member of the Bears to run into trouble with the law this offseason. Byron Pringle was arrested in Florida in April for reckless driving and driving with a license suspended or revoked. In June, linebacker Matt Adams was arrested for misdemeanor gun possession in Chicago.

Moore was signed to a one-year deal by the Bears this offseason in what will be his sixth in the NFL. He spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks.

WGN News

