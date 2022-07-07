ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming man pleads guilty to making child porn

By Scott Brown
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Guillermo Rodriguez Garcia, of Deming, New Mexico, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to producing child pornography. Garcia will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, 40-year-old Garcia admitted to making a video on August 27, 2021, of himself engaging in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old victim. He faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

