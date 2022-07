Mass of Christian Burial for Mary McBride, 80-year-old Sheridan and former Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday afternoon at her home in Sheridan, will be celebrated Tuesday, July 12th at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Jim Heiser as celebrant. Visitation will be held from the funeral home chapel on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A Vigil Service will be held on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside rites to be held immediately following the Mass.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO