NYC nurse who received first COVID vaccine to receive Medal of Freedom

By Kirstin Cole, AJ Jondonero, Allen Levine, Hazel Sanchez
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a jab well done for the New York City nurse who was the first person in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020.

Sandra Lindsay is one of the 17 people set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom , which is the nation’s highest civilian honor. Lindsay talked about her experience and what she’s looking forward to on her visit to the White House.

