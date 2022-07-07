Life Is Beautiful festival searching for volunteers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Life Is Beautiful festival is looking for volunteers to join its “INSIDE Beautiful” program.

Volunteers will work in the three-day festival from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 and will receive access to the festival for each day.

Volunteers are required to commit to two six-hour shifts of volunteering for a total of 12 hours.

A $20 non-refundable application fee is required at the time of submission, and a fully refundable ticket fee will be returned upon shift completion.

To submit an application, visit this link .

This year’s festival lineup will feature performances from artists including Arctic Monkeys, Jack Harlow, and Cage The Elephant.

