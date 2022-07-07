ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Life Is Beautiful festival searching for volunteers

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfgnr_0gXvECjL00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Life Is Beautiful festival is looking for volunteers to join its “INSIDE Beautiful” program.

Volunteers will work in the three-day festival from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 and will receive access to the festival for each day.

Volunteers are required to commit to two six-hour shifts of volunteering for a total of 12 hours.

A $20 non-refundable application fee is required at the time of submission, and a fully refundable ticket fee will be returned upon shift completion.

To submit an application, visit this link .

This year’s festival lineup will feature performances from artists including Arctic Monkeys, Jack Harlow, and Cage The Elephant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

not you
2d ago

a 3 day pass costs $380. application to volunteer for 2 days costs $20. why can't they pay folks? 170k attendees in 2021 - $64.6M revenues roughly give or take.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Celebrate Freezer Pop Day With Joy

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Today is national freezer pop day! And there’s a local beloved company that celebrates this everyday with joy. Roqui Theus is joined by founder of Joy Pop Kayla Younglove to get a taste of the delicious pops.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

House of Dutch Pot hosts Back to School Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local Jamaican restaurant in the Southwest Valley gave back in a major way Saturday, by donating more than 800 back packs and school supplies for their back-to-school drive. House of Dutch Pot's Owner, Oniel Smith, partnered with The Morlon Greenwood Foundation. Morlon Greenwood is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Jigsaw Convention kicks off a fun-filled, family-friendly weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first-ever Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention kicked off on Friday and will last through the weekend. Not only was this a fun family-friendly event, but there was a jigsaw puzzle fundraiser with donations helping the “New Horizons Academy,” a nonprofit school for children with special needs. The convention will kick off […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
8 News Now

Celebrating All Things Hello Kitty

Las Vegas(KLAS)- The Hello Kitty Cafe is set to open its second location at Fashion Show Mall tomorrow. Jillian Lopez joins live to give us a first look at the space with a lot of pink and a lot of treats.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Tailgate Social Launches New Menu Item

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Now that we have professional sports teams in Las Vegas we are learning the proper way to tailgate. Or we can just leave it to the professionals at Tailgate Social. Joining us in the kitchen with their new menu items is Aida Gilman and Quita Duren.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
8 News Now

“Sunshine and Summer Nights” With Iration

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Summer nights, dancing raggae with loved ones…. a vibe you can catch at Iration’s “Sunshine and Summer Nights Tour” with atmosphere this Friday at Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Roqui Theus talks with lead vocalist and guitarist Michael Pueschel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Summer Travel Tips

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you are ready to jet set away for the summer there are some things to keep in mind as you start booking your travel. Joining us with some helpful tips is gabe saglie from travelzoo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Arctic Monkeys#The Life Is Beautiful#Cage The Elephant#Nexstar Media Inc
cwlasvegas.com

Video captures wild dust devil at Luxor pool in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A wild dust devil caused some havoc at a Las Vegas Strip resort's pool on Friday. Video posted to TikTok captured the scene of powerful winds whipping chairs and other items next to the pool at the Luxor. People then move to check on at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Deux Twins Winning Over Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Deux Twins winning over Las Vegas. The dj duo has been full time DJ’s since only 2015, and are already on the biggest stages around the world. Including their very own Wynn nightlife residency. Roqui Theus chats wit the twins about this experience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Study: Las Vegas No. 1 among best cities for recreation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To anyone who lives in Las Vegas, it’s no surprise. None at all. A study released Tuesday (July 5) by WalletHub.com says Vegas ranks No. 1 in the country among the 100 best cities for recreation. The study by the website that offers financial deals and advice ranks each city in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

Dust devil hits pool goers at Luxor Resort & Casino

Former President Trump praises Lombardo, Laxalt at campaign event in Las Vegas. Former President Donald Trump made a visit to Las Vegas Friday evening to campaign for the Nevada republican Governor and U.S. Senate nominees. Las Vegas fire hydrant leak stopped, repairs in the works after concerned resident contacts FOX5.
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

Second Farmer Boys Location Planned for Henderson

With more than 100 locations in California, Nevada, and Arizona, fast food chain Farmer Boys, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, is about to expand in Henderson. The chain already has one location operating there, and plans drawn up by the company show a second, which will open at 3431 St Rose Pkwy.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy