John Badman|The Telegraph Workers Thursday had the first hole dug down to the underground sewer in the intersection of Piasa Street (U.S. 67) and Third Street in Alton. Pumps were being used to get water out of the hole. Illinois American Water Company is engaged, with the help of contractors, in seperating the sanitary sewer form the storm sewer. The work will have Piasa Street closed from East Broadway to 20th Street for at least a month. (John Badman)

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO