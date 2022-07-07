ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Godfather' actor James Caan dies at 82

By Dominic Genetti
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The announcement was made on the veteran actor's Twitter page Thursday...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Pierce Brosnan Shares Photos of James Caan from Set of Late Actor's Final Film: 'You Were an Inspiration'

Pierce Brosnan is honoring late costar James Caan as someone who gave himself "to the art of acting and performance to the very end." On Friday, Brosnan, 69, shared a series of photos from the set of Caan's final film, Fast Charlie, which is scheduled for release next year. Brosnan began his touching caption, "On the set of the movie 'Fast Charlie' with the great man himself James Cann [sic], farewell Jimmy."
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Loudwire

Tommy Lee’s Wife Reveals How Drummer Broke His Ribs

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee continues to gut it out on tour while playing with broken ribs. And now the details behind how he broke his ribs has been made public. Lee's wife Brittany Furlan shared the info in a Snapchat video (seen below) that has circulated online. Lee has...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Detail of the ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff

In October of 1988, Americans were introduced to the Conner family as ABC premiered their newest sitcom Roseanne. Running for 10 seasons, the tv show focused on the normal troubles of being a working-class family. Life, death, and finding the beauty in it all became common themes. Having dealt with some strong subject matter over the years, the sitcom came to an end in 1997. While it appeared the door had closed on the Connor family, in 2018, a spin-off series was created. Full of the same themes, The Connors sits at a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But while the characters act the same, viewers noticed a drastic shift in one crucial aspect of the series.
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Caan
Person
Stephen King
People

Kathy Bates Says She 'Can't Believe' Misery Costar James Caan Is 'Gone': 'I'm Bereft'

Kathy Bates is remembering her longtime friend and former costar, James Caan. The American Horror Story actress, 74, paid tribute to Caan, who died at age 82 on July 6, in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "I can't believe Jimmy's gone. Working with him on Misery was one of the most profound experiences of my career. When you watch his performance, his terror, it's as though he's watching a snake. Brilliant."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

James Caan Dies at 82: Mark Wahlberg Offers ‘Deepest Condolences’ to Family and Friends

While actors appear to be larger than life and invincible on the big screen, today it was announced that legendary actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82. Although getting his start in off-broadway plays, Caan would go on to star alongside iconic actors like the legendary John Wayne. Thanks to his growing friendship with director Howard Hawks, Caan spent the next 61 years entertaining audiences around the world as characters like Sonny Corleone and Paul Sheldon in the 1990 classic Misery.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Creators Break Silence on Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill Success

Aside from Stranger Things Season 4's triumphant viewership records on a global scale, the latest season also gave Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill a reinvented success. Even a month after, Bush's 1985 hit is still #1 in Itunes Top 100 (via PopVortex), while Metalica's 1986 track Master of Puppets — which was featured in Volume Two rises at the second spot.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died

A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things 4’: The Duffer Brothers Confirm Scary Truth About Max Mayfield’s Health

Many Stranger Things fans can likely agree that season 4 was a pivotal time for Max Mayfield. After losing her brother, Billy, in season 3, Max had to come to terms with his death and face her own grief. With these personal developments, she became a crucial player in the fight against Vecna, the Upside Down’s latest big bad. Unfortunately, by the end of season 4, Max’s life is at risk. In a recent interview, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed the current state of Max Mayfield’s health — and it’s not very reassuring.
TV SERIES
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy