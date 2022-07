Drug overdoses have been a common phenomenon all over America – including in Florida - for years. But mass overdose cases are far less common. When they have happened, these things have often been centered in places like West Virginia where opioid addiction is widespread. But the tragedy has now come to Florida with a vengeance. Some 19 people overdosed on Fentanyl recently in Gadsden County. Six people died from the drug while it’s suspected to have played a role in another three deaths. The overdoses occurred during the Fourth of July weekend, and as Lynn Hatter reports, it’s got state and local officials sounding the alarm.

