ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Godfather’ actor James Caan dead at 82

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ip7z_0gXvDA0600

(NEXSTAR) – Oscar and Emmy-nominated James Caan has died, according to a post from his family on his official Twitter page.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the tweet reads. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan is perhaps best known for his role as Santino “Sonny” Corleone in “The Godfather” and its sequel, but his long acting career included many other memorable parts, including a part in the beloved Christmas movie “Elf.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EizRx_0gXvDA0600
    FILE – James Caan attends the 2016 Summer TCA “Hallmark Event” on July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Caan, whose roles included “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xt6X7_0gXvDA0600
    James Caan as Santino ‘Sonny’ Corleone in ‘The Godfather, ‘ the movie based on the novel by Mario Puzo and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. This scene takes place in Sonny’s home, winter 1945. Initial theatrical release on March 15, 1972. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160ExJ_0gXvDA0600
    HONOLULU – FEBRUARY 10: “Lekio” — Danny (Scott Caan), private investigator Tony Archer (guest star James Caan) and McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) cross paths as they investigate the death of a famous talk radio DJ, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Monday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Norman Shaprio/CBS via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWvkT_0gXvDA0600
    LAS VEGAS — “To Protect and Serve Manicotti” Episode 18 — Pictured: (l-r) Sylvester Stallone as Frank the Repairman, James Caan as Ed Deline — Photo By: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NtKC_0gXvDA0600
    FILE – Actors James Caan, left, and Scott Caan appear at the premiere of the HBO documentary film “His Way” in Los Angeles on March 22, 2011. James Caan, whose roles included “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVGOF_0gXvDA0600
    James Caan as Ed Deline in “Las Vegas.” — Photo By: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Caan was 82.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Towanda man sentenced for rollover crash that injured three

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has been sentenced to up to 23 months in the county jail for a rollover crash in a stolen car that left three people hospitalized earlier this spring, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Kayden Martin, 20, was sentenced to 5-23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, […]
TOWANDA, PA
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in weekend Elmira fatal shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the person killed in an early morning shooting in downtown Elmira over the weekend. Elmira Police said that Ervin L. Mosley, 55, an Elmira resident, was killed in the June 18 shooting at 424 W. Clinton Street. Police responded to a report of shots fired on West Clinton […]
ELMIRA, NY
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
WETM 18 News

Newfield man arrested for possession of meth manufacturing items

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested earlier this week on several felony drug charges after a vehicle stop, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. John Chaffee, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, after police conducted a vehicle stop on State Route 14 in the Village of Montour Falls. […]
NEWFIELD, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
James Caan
Person
Scott Frank
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Scott Caan
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
WETM 18 News

Shooting incident leaves 1 in custody in Tioga County

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Tioga County man was placed into custody after a shooting involving his estranged father, Pennsylvania State Police say. According to police, they received a call from Tioga County Emergency Services around 8:47 a.m. Saturday morning. The call came from the alleged suspect who reported that he had shot his […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

DMV warns New Yorkers of latest phishing scheme

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about a text message phishing scam. The text message falsely claims New York State is offering $1,500 rebates as a result of high fuel prices. This latest phishing scam is a series...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Hbo#Paramount Pictures#Cbs#Investigat
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman dies in fatal Addison accident

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police reported that an Elmira woman has died after a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Steuben County Wednesday afternoon. The three-vehicle crash happened at approximately 2:59 p.m. on July 6, 2022, on State Route 417 in the Town of Addison, according to New York State Police. Susan Elston, 51, died after […]
ADDISON, NY
WETM 18 News

Substantial drug bust in Cortland

CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Nicole L. Evener, 37 of Cortland, was pulled over for traffic infractions and driving with a suspended driver’s license by Cortland City Police on Friday, July 1st. During the stop, Evener was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of illegal drugs....
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Wolf vetoes Pennsylvania transgender athlete bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” calling it “discriminatory transphobic legislation.” House Bill 972 would’ve required an entity or public institution to designate sports as for males, boys, or men; female, women, or girls; or co-ed or mixed. The bill also restricted “students of the male […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WETM 18 News

Waverly woman sentenced for simple assault

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly woman has been sentenced to interaction in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the offense of simple assault, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Jessica Burgher, 39, of Waverly N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Horseheads man arrested on counterfeit money, drug charges

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Horseheads was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Cayuta in Schuyler County, police say. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, on June 24, 2022, Briandavis M. Strong, 40, was arrested and charged with the following: Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance […]
CAYUTA, NY
WETM 18 News

7 WNY stores cited for unlicensed cannabis sale

(WIVB) — New York State is telling seven Western New York cannabis stores to clean up their act or risk losing the chance to become a licensed dispensary. The Office of Cannabis Management mailed cease and desist letters to 52 cannabis retailers across the Empire State believed to be making unlicensed cannabis sales. NYS legalized […]
ECONOMY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy