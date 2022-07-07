ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Russian immigrant among hundreds of Fort Campbell soldiers deployed to Europe

By Craig Shoup, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Hundreds of soldiers lined up for one last briefing at Fort Campbell Wednesday before boarding the plane early Thursday morning that would take them to Europe in support of their NATO allies amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

A mechanical issue delayed the flight that would take the soldiers overseas for the next nine months.

As they waited, Specialist Maxim Tersintsev, a generator mechanic who came to Fort Campbell from Brooklyn, New York, thought about what it would mean to return to Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTGsa_0gXvD4mz00

From Russia to Fort Campbell

Tersintsev, 21, is originally from Russia. He came to America in 2012, he said, noting that this would be his first deployment.

He enlisted in the military to gain citizenship, and has been at Fort Campbell for more than a year.

"I wanted to serve my country," Tersintsev said of the U.S. effort overseas. "We were completely ready to go and answer any call."

Tersintsev and the newest batch of deployed soldiers from Fort Campbell are joining previously deployed soldiers in Europe as tensions continue to rise around the war-torn Ukraine.

It was an emotional time for Tersintsev as he thought about his home country late Wednesday.

There were some things he couldn't say.

Generations of service

Blake Schmick, a fifth-generation military enlistee, said he was born for this moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLfNU_0gXvD4mz00

Schmick said the deployment gives him the chance to put his training to use as he honors his family's legacy.

Anna Leverenz, a sergeant first class with the 101st Airborne Division band, was also motivated by family legacy as she readied for deployment.

Her grandfather served as a radio operator in the Philippines during World War II.

Related: Fort Campbell soldiers from 2nd Brigade deploy for 'incredibly important mission' in Europe

Plating a masterpiece: Fort Campbell cooks compete in Food Network-inspired competition

Knowing that she's following in his footsteps, protecting the country, fills Leverenz with a sense of pride, she said.

"I've always been inspired to serve my country, because of his service," Leverenz said.

With her French horn safely packed away, Leverenz said part of the band's mission is to shape the environment through music and change opinions about Americans or the missions they are carrying out overseas.

No butterflies

As the wait continued, there were new stories and old.

Primitivo Davis has seen it all in a military career that spans more than 20 years.

Davis, 46, a lieutenant colonel chaplain at Fort Campbell, lost the jitters that can accompany deployments a long time ago.

"No butterflies," Davis said. "I grew up in this division, have four deployments. I was here for the invasion of Iraq, and the second tour into Iraq. That's, you know, hardcore combat. This is more of a determination with our, with our allies. (It's) a little different in terms of our mission, but still the same."

In his current role, Davis oversees religious support for the 101st division soldiers and their families.

For some soldiers, this deployment is a first. But, for many, Thursday's deployment is another step in the bigger journey of serving their country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyOMR_0gXvD4mz00

A final briefing

Everyone got one last pep talk from Colonel Scott Wilkinson before their departure.

Wilkinson assumed duties as deputy commanding officer for support on June 15.

As he looked out at the hundreds of soldiers before him Wednesday, Wilkinson talked about the screaming eagle patch and its history.

"This patch we wear on our left shoulders here means something in this Army, and it definitely means something in Europe. A lot the troopers wearing this patch jumped into Normandy," Wilkinson said. "They probably didn't think that what they'd do that day would have the lasting impact that it's had. As you go back into Europe... Earn that legacy."

The 101st is a cyclical organization with many senior leaders having served and been deployed, Davis said.

"It's an honor to wear the screaming eagle," Davis said. "It's time for our next rendezvous with destiny. Here we go."

While the unit's main mission will be to support NATO allies against Russian aggression in the region, Wilkinson said there's another component in play as well: to spread good will to Easter Europe, an area of the world he said is not as familiar with an American presence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAdEd_0gXvD4mz00

"We've got a new opportunity to continue to build relationships with NATO allies and their (civilian) populations," he told the soldiers.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CW07_0gXvD4mz00

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Russian immigrant among hundreds of Fort Campbell soldiers deployed to Europe

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds more ‘Screaming Eagles’ 101st Airborne soldiers deploy to Europe

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — A color casing ceremony Tuesday at Fort Campbell Army post officially marked the historic 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault’s) deployment to Europe. The color casing ceremony is a traditional Army ceremony that marks the deployment of a unit to a new theater of operation. Wednesday evening, hundreds more soldiers with the 101st Airborne will leave Fort Campbell and deploy to where the 101st Airborne left its mark on U.S. military history—Europe.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell, Army seeing rise in soldiers taking Delta 8, failing drug tests

FORT CAMPBELL, KY – Delta-8 usage is becoming increasingly problematic among military ranks, said Michael Hicks, installation drug test coordinator, Army Substance Abuse Program. Part of the problem, aside from the misconception that Delta-8 does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is that it is widely available for sale online...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Fort Campbell, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Brooklyn, KY
fortcampbell-courier.com

Garrison commander breaks ground on new vehicle maintenance facility

Guests gathered near Campbell Army Airfield June 29 to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for a new vehicle maintenance shop/tactical equipment maintenance facility. The project is set to be completed in 2024. To date, Fort Campbell only has 18 vehicle maintenance shop facilities built to modern standard designs, Col. Andrew Q. Jordan, garrison commander, said in his remarks.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Military veterans make big impact in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN – At the July 6 informal county commission meeting, Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization Director Andrew Kester presented his annual overview of the benefits and economic impact of military veterans in the community. The data he shared is from the latest information the Veterans Administration provided. Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Special session for the Republican National Convention in Nashville on the table, Tennessee lawmakers say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the location of the Republican National Convention on the line, Tennessee lawmakers said they don't want to see it slip by them. Metro Council members withdrew the agreement bill that would allow for the convention to come to Nashville and use city resources, namely security. The Republican National Committee Host Committee for Nashville asked Councilman Robert Swope to withdraw the agreement. Councilwoman Sharon Hurt also withdrew her legislation that would have asked to disavow the convention coming to the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normandy#Russian#Nato#Schmick
mainstreetmaury.com

TWRA asks public to report turkey sightings

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking the public to keep an eye peeled for poults (young turkeys) to assist biologists in determining how this spring’s hatch fared. The Agency would like to know where the young turkeys were spotted and about how many were in the flock. Information...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

VK Integrated Systems breaks ground on manufacturing plant in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – VK Integrated Systems broke ground today on their new manufacturing plant in Clarksville at the Corporate Business Park. As announced in August 2019, VKIS is moving its headquarters and manufacturing to Clarksville from its previous home in Fullerton, California. On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Will Nashville be punished for blocking the Republican National Convention?

The Metro Nashville Council appears to be firmly opposed to bringing the Republican National Convention – and the accompanying 40,000 whooping and hollering conservatives – to Music City in 2024. Councilman Robert Swope is still trying to salvage an ordinance to win the RNC bid, but he’s got some heavy lifting to do before the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Will Nashville be punished for blocking the Republican National Convention? appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKR

Have There Really Been Goblin Sightings in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

I'm going to write a sentence that will be very puzzling, but I will explain. Here it goes... I used to think goblins were not real. Okay, now I know what you're thinking. "Goblins? Duh! Of course, they're not real; they're mythical creatures." So here's what I mean. I've seen pictures of elves, trolls, gremlins, and satyrs. But I always thought "goblin" was just a generic term for a scary--but maybe fun--creature. The way my mom always used the term--most often around Halloween--led me to think that way.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
wpsdlocal6.com

West Kentucky hospital warns of increase in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases

MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is warning the public about a recent increase in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases in the area. The hospital says it has seen 27 cases of the tick-borne illness over the past couple of months. Without treatment, the bacterial infection can cause serious damage to a patient's organs, including the kidneys and heart.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Updated: Traughber appointed special prosecutor in Trigg SO investigation

Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber has been appointed by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office as a special prosecutor to investigate allegations regarding Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree’s office. Without detailing any of those allegations or potential charges, Traughber tells WHOP News he is investigating to determine whether criminal...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Settlement Likely in CCPS Retaliation Lawsuit

A settlement conference has been scheduled in U.S. Federal Court for later this month in the case of a Christian County Public School employee who filed a lawsuit claiming she was transferred for speaking out against additional duties placed on her. Melissa Johnson filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Lock tree in Franklin continues to hold memories

FRANKLIN, Ky.- The Franklin Simpson High School welding program continues to bring joy year after year displaying sculptures throughout the county. “In a lot of big cities, you’ll see locks hanging on a fence or on a gate or on a bridge,” said executive director of Simpson County Tourism, Amy Ellis.
FRANKLIN, KY
wpln.org

White supremacy and the state of hate in Tennessee

Tennessee has a long history with hate groups and white nationalism. The state is the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan, but more recently, a “White Lives Matter” protest at a Juneteenth celebration on June 18 in Franklin, Tennessee, provided a visible local example of anxieties around white identity. Another white supremacist group, American Renaissance, routinely hosts its annual conference at Montgomery Bell State Park.
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

1K+
Followers
697
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy