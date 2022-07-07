Russian immigrant among hundreds of Fort Campbell soldiers deployed to Europe

Hundreds of soldiers lined up for one last briefing at Fort Campbell Wednesday before boarding the plane early Thursday morning that would take them to Europe in support of their NATO allies amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

A mechanical issue delayed the flight that would take the soldiers overseas for the next nine months.

As they waited, Specialist Maxim Tersintsev, a generator mechanic who came to Fort Campbell from Brooklyn, New York, thought about what it would mean to return to Europe.

From Russia to Fort Campbell

Tersintsev, 21, is originally from Russia. He came to America in 2012, he said, noting that this would be his first deployment.

He enlisted in the military to gain citizenship, and has been at Fort Campbell for more than a year.

"I wanted to serve my country," Tersintsev said of the U.S. effort overseas. "We were completely ready to go and answer any call."

Tersintsev and the newest batch of deployed soldiers from Fort Campbell are joining previously deployed soldiers in Europe as tensions continue to rise around the war-torn Ukraine.

It was an emotional time for Tersintsev as he thought about his home country late Wednesday.

There were some things he couldn't say.

Generations of service

Blake Schmick, a fifth-generation military enlistee, said he was born for this moment.

Schmick said the deployment gives him the chance to put his training to use as he honors his family's legacy.

Anna Leverenz, a sergeant first class with the 101st Airborne Division band, was also motivated by family legacy as she readied for deployment.

Her grandfather served as a radio operator in the Philippines during World War II.

Knowing that she's following in his footsteps, protecting the country, fills Leverenz with a sense of pride, she said.

"I've always been inspired to serve my country, because of his service," Leverenz said.

With her French horn safely packed away, Leverenz said part of the band's mission is to shape the environment through music and change opinions about Americans or the missions they are carrying out overseas.

No butterflies

As the wait continued, there were new stories and old.

Primitivo Davis has seen it all in a military career that spans more than 20 years.

Davis, 46, a lieutenant colonel chaplain at Fort Campbell, lost the jitters that can accompany deployments a long time ago.

"No butterflies," Davis said. "I grew up in this division, have four deployments. I was here for the invasion of Iraq, and the second tour into Iraq. That's, you know, hardcore combat. This is more of a determination with our, with our allies. (It's) a little different in terms of our mission, but still the same."

In his current role, Davis oversees religious support for the 101st division soldiers and their families.

For some soldiers, this deployment is a first. But, for many, Thursday's deployment is another step in the bigger journey of serving their country.

A final briefing

Everyone got one last pep talk from Colonel Scott Wilkinson before their departure.

Wilkinson assumed duties as deputy commanding officer for support on June 15.

As he looked out at the hundreds of soldiers before him Wednesday, Wilkinson talked about the screaming eagle patch and its history.

"This patch we wear on our left shoulders here means something in this Army, and it definitely means something in Europe. A lot the troopers wearing this patch jumped into Normandy," Wilkinson said. "They probably didn't think that what they'd do that day would have the lasting impact that it's had. As you go back into Europe... Earn that legacy."

The 101st is a cyclical organization with many senior leaders having served and been deployed, Davis said.

"It's an honor to wear the screaming eagle," Davis said. "It's time for our next rendezvous with destiny. Here we go."

While the unit's main mission will be to support NATO allies against Russian aggression in the region, Wilkinson said there's another component in play as well: to spread good will to Easter Europe, an area of the world he said is not as familiar with an American presence.

"We've got a new opportunity to continue to build relationships with NATO allies and their (civilian) populations," he told the soldiers.

