Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins City Council redraws council districts, adopts campaign finance reforms￼

By Jacy Marmaduke, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago

Fort Collins City Council dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s for upcoming elections this week, adopting a new council district map for 2023, refining campaign finance rules and giving official sign-off to a trio of ballot measures for this November.

I’m city government reporter Jacy Marmaduke, back with the semi-regular “council notes” feature where I shrink-wrap a batch of City Council updates.

( If you’re looking to read about council’s resolution supporting abortion access, you’ll find that here. )

Council approved three ballot measures on second reading at the Tuesday meeting: implementing ranked choice voting for city elections, moving regular city elections from April of odd years to November of odd years, and increasing compensation for council members .

I want to clarify one confusing aspect of Fort Collins elections while I’m ahead. The city has regular elections in April of odd years, but they can also run ballot measures in the November elections coordinated by Larimer County. This is why the city will be voting in November about whether they want to move city elections to … November. These are exactly the brand of ever-so-confusing municipal government quirks that keep me on my toes!

Let’s get started.

Redistricting: See the new map

The city is required to redraw its council districts every 10 years, after the census and the subsequent redrawing of precincts in Larimer County. Some of the most significant requirements are keeping the population of each district roughly equivalent and aligning the district borders with Larimer County’s general election precincts.

Easier said than done, if you ask city staff and the members of Fort Collins’ Election Code Committee. The new county precincts are totally different, and much larger, than the old ones, so the team working on redistricting had fewer precinct borders to work with as they tried to outline compact, contiguous districts that preserved communities of interest.

They came up with four options, and council members chose the third. All four maps kept each district in the same region of the community, but council members felt that two of the options (3 and 4) did a better job than the others of keeping similar neighborhoods in the same districts. Option 3 actually came from a resident, Martha Coleman, a GIS expert who served on the state’s independent congressional redistricting commission.

The map that council chose has a 7% deviation (about 2,000 people) between the district with the highest population and the district with the lowest population. The limit is 10%, and the deviations for the other maps ranged from 5.3% to 8.8%.

The new map includes changed borders for all six council districts, so it’s worth taking a look to see if your district has changed, especially if you’re near a district border. It is expected to take effect for the city’s 2023 election (whether that’s in April or November) and still needs approval on second reading.

I put the new map and the current/old map side-by-side for easier comparison. The new one is on the left. You can see the new map in greater detail on page 36 of this document and the existing map here .

3 measures make the ballot

Here’s a refresher on what each ballot measure would do, if passed:

Ranked choice voting: Voters would rank council candidates by order of preference. A candidate with over 50% of first-choice votes would win. If nobody gets a majority, the votes for the last-place candidate move to those voters’ second choices. The process continues until one candidate has a majority of active ballots. This would take effect in 2025.

More: Learn more about ranked choice voting

Election shift: Regular city elections, the ones where voters elect the mayor and council members, would move from April of odd years to November of odd years. The move would align city elections with school board elections, but not with the general election. Supporters hope the change would decrease election fatigue and increase voter turnout, though research compiled by the city clerk indicates the voter turnout impact is an open question. This would take effect in 2023.

Council compensation: Council pay would be increased to 75% of the area median income for the mayor, 60% for the mayor pro-tem and 50% for council members. By this year’s AMI, the mayor would make $50,400 (she currently makes $16,074), the mayor pro-tem would make $40,320 and the rest of council would make $33,600 each. (The mayor pro-tem and council members currently make $10,712.) Council members would also have access to city health insurance if they choose to pay. The compensation increase would take effect in January 2023.

More: Council eyes ballot measure to increase council pay

Tuesday’s votes won’t surprise you if you tuned in to first reading on the measures. Council approved all three with almost the same votes as last time: Council member Shirley Peel voted against ranked choice voting (6-1) because she disagrees with the method, and council member Julie Pignataro voted against the shift in election timing (6-1) because she doesn’t think it’s fair to add a one-time extension of seven months to each council member’s term if voters approve the change. The only change was council member Susan Gutowsky’s decision to support putting council compensation on the ballot. She said she’s still wary of the magnitude of the increase but wouldn’t stand in the way of letting voters decide.

On council compensation, council members briefly considered pitching lower amounts for compensation, between 40% and 65% AMI, but they ended up back where they started. Their hope is that higher pay for a job that takes about 20 to 30 hours a week, and 50 to 60 for the mayor, will make the position more accessible to people who need to work to make a living.

Council is planning to consider one more potential ballot measure that would make the residency requirements less stringent for top city employees . Staff is expected to present draft ballot language to council July 19. It's unknown at this point whether council will look to refer that measure to the November ballot, wait for next year or decide against it.

Campaign finance changes

Council made about a dozen changes to campaign finance rules to increase oversight and accountability. Some of the biggest changes are related to the contribution threshold for registering as a committee and filing reports about the source of the money and how it is spent.

A person or group that spends $2,500 or more on an issue or candidates or accepts contributions to support or oppose them must now register as a campaign committee. The threshold for reporting independent expenditures was also lowered to $250.

The amendments also change the requirements for in-kind contributions (donating goods or services rather than money). The city will now require a “reasonable estimate of value” based on market prices or similar information for in-kind contributions. Council made this change to prevent candidates from getting around contribution limits by undervaluing an in-kind contribution.

The campaign finance changes will be in effect for the city’s next regular election.

Jacy Marmaduke covers government accountability for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @jacymarmaduke. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins City Council redraws council districts, adopts campaign finance reforms

