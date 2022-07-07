Aggies Rise In Updated ESPN FPI

Expectations are high for the Texas A&M Aggies in 2022 who went 8-4 a season ago and beat the Alabama Crimson Tide.

When ESPN first released their 2022 preseason FPI, the Aggies were ranked 14th. The Aggies moved to 12 in the updated preseason FPI.

Here is a description of the FPI provided by ESPN:

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.

While the updated FPI has the Aggies among the best teams in the country, they are the fourth highest-ranked team in the SEC West. SEC West teams Alabama (29.0), LSU (14.0), and Auburn (13.6) all have a higher FPI than Texas A&M (13.0).

The Aggies are given a 2.5% chance to win their division, a 0.4% chance to win the SEC, and a 1.9% chance to make the college football playoff.

It is interesting that the FPI has LSU and Auburn ranked above Texas A&M, as LSU and Auburn had losing records in 2021.

While Jimbo Fisher has yet to name a starting quarterback for the Aggies, they have one of the strongest quarterback situations in the SEC. Max Johnson and Haynes Kings are both proven commodities behind center. Whichever quarterback wins the starting job, the Aggies will be able to win games this fall and possibly improve on their record from 2021.

On top of a stable quarterback room, the Aggies signed the highest-rated recruiting class of all time, according to 247Sports. This elite recruiting class will make a significant impact on the Aggies in 2022.

The Aggies begin their 2022 campaign on Sept. 3rd by hosting Sam Houston.

