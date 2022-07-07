ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltic, OH

County to consider taking over Baltic's water, wastewater facilities

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqUCk_0gXvCyjH00

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Commissioners have hired a Columbus engineering firm to do a study on the feasibility of the county taking over operation of Baltic's water and wastewater facilities.

Dynotec Inc. will evaluate the full cost of a transfer, including legal fees, capital improvement requirements, additional staffing requirements and a proposed user charge structure for village customers.

Michael Jones, director of the Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Sewer District, told commissioners on Wednesday that Baltic will reimburse the county for the cost of the study.

Currently, the county is providing the village with minimum Environmental Protection Agency-required operator staffing. Baltic doesn't have an EPA-certified operator on staff, so Tuscarawas County is doing that on a temporary basis, Jones said.

Commissioners also approved three agreements so that work can move forward on developing the next section of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. The 2-mile section will run from Zoarville Road to Dover Dam on property owned by the Kimble Companies.

In other action, the board:

• Approved placing a 1-mill renewal levy on the November ballot for the Tuscarawas County Health Department.

• Recognized Trey Charlton of Boy Scout Troop 87 in Dover for becoming an Eagle Scout. He built five wheelchair-accessible planter boxes at the Walnut Hills Retirement Community in Walnut Creek.

• Honored the Tuscarawas County Victim Assistance Program for being awarded the Excellence in Collaboration Award through Goodwill Industries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon residents learn alternatives, costs for cattle dam repairs

MOUNT VERNON — Around 135 residents attended public hearings this week to learn the proposed long-term alternatives for the Knox Cattle Company dam on Yauger Road. Knox County Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel told the residents his goal was to get reasonable alternatives before them, and then have them get with their attorneys regarding which alternative they prefer.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
richlandsource.com

Beyond the bins: How to recycle just about anything in Richland County

MANSFIELD -- What do printers, batteries, tires and fluorescent light bulbs have in common?. Believe it or not, they can all be recycled right here in Richland County. "There’s a lot of services people don’t realize they can do for free here," said Eddie Hale, executive director of the Richland County Solid Waste Authority.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

ODOT: Paving project on US 22 & 40 in Guernsey Co. starts July 11

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that a paving project of US 22 and 40 in Guernsey County is set to begin on Monday July 11. ODOT says starting Monday, resurfacing and related work will start near Lake Ridge Road on US 22 near the entrance to Salt Fork Lake Park.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Tuscarawas County, OH
Government
City
Baltic, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
New Philadelphia, OH
City
Walnut Creek, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield's Third Street Family Health Services to celebrate expansion on July 13

MANSFIELD — Third Street Family Health Services will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the renovation and expansion of its Cornerstone OB/GYN campus. To mark the occasion, state Rep. Marilyn John will present a commendation to recognize the clinic’s commitment to enhancing patients’ experience and increasing access to care. The event will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 13, at 770 Balgreen Drive, Suite 207.
MANSFIELD, OH
wtuz.com

Section of SR 21 to Close until Early August

Mary Alice Reporting – Motorists utilizing State Route 21 to get to or from Navarre will have to take a detour. The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 noted that beginning Monday, July 11th, the route will be barred between Hensel Street and Goodrich Street. The reason behind this...
NAVARRE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jones
barbertonherald.com

Man drowns in South End pond

A 20-year-old man is dead after drowning in a pond off South Van Buren Avenue. Identification was pending at the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Barberton Fire Department got the call at 7:30 p.m. July 9 and searched the scene by boat with help from the South Summit Dive Team, which uses divers from the Coventry, New Franklin and Green fire departments.
BARBERTON, OH
ashlandsource.com

New travel center to open on US-250 near I-71

ASHLAND — A new Friendly Express gas station and travel center on U.S. 250 in Montgomery Township is currently under construction and plans to open in November, according to its owner. The new station, which will stand across from Grandpa's Cheesebarn and Fin Feather Fur Outfitters, plans to employ...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Downtown Perk announces change in ownership

ASHLAND — Downtown Perk, a Main Street coffee shop and café, will soon have new owners, current owner Lisa Zeno Lee announced in a recent Facebook post. "After 14 years the time has come for the torch to be passed. The outpouring of support and encouragement over the last several years during difficult challenges was so needed and so appreciated; Thank You!" Zeno Lee wrote.
ASHLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wastewater#Philadelphia#Urban Construction#Dynotec Inc#The Kimble Companies#Boy Scout Troop 87#Exce
cleveland19.com

Man with 2 felony charges wanted, Stark County Sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, and officers have asked for the community’s help to find him. Daniel Duran, 36, is wanted for two felonies and a misdemeanor, according to a department Facebook post. Duran is wanted for a...
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Farm and Dairy

Bungalow home on 3/4 acres and misc.

Sandy Twp. – Sandy Valley LSD. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder. Location: 7219 MINERVA RD. SE, WAYNESBURG, OH 44688. AUCTION BY ORDER OF: William Lewis, Rebecca Hutmacher & Richard Lewis. AUCTIONEERS/REALTORS: Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474 or ashley@kikocompany.com and Eric Bevington, 330-417-5471 or eric@kikocompany.com.
WAYNESBURG, OH
Boston 25 News

Photos: Dozens of animals and 300 fish rescued in Ohio

Photos: Dozens of animals and 300 fish rescued in Ohio 300 fish, six ducks, five snakes, five dogs, four ferrets, three turtles, three tarantulas, two geese, two alligators, a cat, a rabbit, a scorpion and a snapping turtle were all found inside the Portage County home. (Portage County Sheriff’s Office)
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Eight-month investigation leads to two arrests in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were arrested after a search warrant was served at a home in in New Rumley in Harrison County on Thursday. Harrison County Sheriff Ron Myers said it was part of an 8-month investigation into illegal activity. Firearms and suspected methamphetamine were seized. Arrested...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy