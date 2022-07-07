County to consider taking over Baltic's water, wastewater facilities

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Commissioners have hired a Columbus engineering firm to do a study on the feasibility of the county taking over operation of Baltic's water and wastewater facilities.

Dynotec Inc. will evaluate the full cost of a transfer, including legal fees, capital improvement requirements, additional staffing requirements and a proposed user charge structure for village customers.

Michael Jones, director of the Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Sewer District, told commissioners on Wednesday that Baltic will reimburse the county for the cost of the study.

Currently, the county is providing the village with minimum Environmental Protection Agency-required operator staffing. Baltic doesn't have an EPA-certified operator on staff, so Tuscarawas County is doing that on a temporary basis, Jones said.

Commissioners also approved three agreements so that work can move forward on developing the next section of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. The 2-mile section will run from Zoarville Road to Dover Dam on property owned by the Kimble Companies.

In other action, the board:

• Approved placing a 1-mill renewal levy on the November ballot for the Tuscarawas County Health Department.

• Recognized Trey Charlton of Boy Scout Troop 87 in Dover for becoming an Eagle Scout. He built five wheelchair-accessible planter boxes at the Walnut Hills Retirement Community in Walnut Creek.

• Honored the Tuscarawas County Victim Assistance Program for being awarded the Excellence in Collaboration Award through Goodwill Industries.