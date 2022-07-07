ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Sports Top 10 Moments Of 2021-22: Poly Boys’ Water Polo Wins CIF Title

By Mike Guardabascio
It had been a few years since the Long Beach Poly boys’ water polo team had claimed a CIF-SS championship–92 years, to be exact–but the Jackrabbits got it done under coach Ish Pluton with a 14-11 win over Crespi in the Division 4 championship. “This means...

