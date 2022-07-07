ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would longtime Vikings LB Anthony Barr actually play for Packers?

By Timothy Lindsey
Anthony Barr has spent his entire career with the Vikings. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Is it possible? Would a former Minnesota Viking actually cross the division and join an arch-rival? That is what free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr would be doing if he came to the Green Bay Packers. It would be an unlikely move considering Green Bay already has a crowded group of inside linebackers. The team re-signed First-Team All-Pro De'Vondre Campbell to a new five-year deal earlier this offseason. Gree Bay also drafted Georgia linebacker Quay Walker in the first round of April's NFL Draft. But bringing in a rangy, versatile playmaker like Barr would be an extremely good move by Packers GM Brian Gutekunst.

It is important to note that there may still be some bad blood between Barr and Green Bay. Back in 2017, Barr had a late hit on quarterback Aaron Rodgers that ended up breaking his collarbone and virtually ended his season. But both players have reportedly moved on.

Barr would be a unique player for Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry's defense. Barr lines up in the middle of the defense but can rush the passer and play pass defense at an extremely high level. He stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs close to 260 lbs, but he can play fast sideline-to-sideline, too. The former UCLA Bruin has recorded 70+ tackles and multiple sacks in five of his eight career seasons. He has also recorded 31 passes defensed in eight seasons. Barr is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and is coming off a career year in terms of interceptions (3), assisted tackes (34), and passer rating allowed (89.7).

Adding Barr to a room with Campbell, Walker and third-year inside linebacker Krys Barnes would make the middle of Green Bay's defense arguably the best in the league. The Packers currently have roughly $17M in cap space. If Barr is looking to join a Super Bowl contender, Green Bay is one of the elite teams in the league. Perhaps the 30-year-old would also like to return some payback to Minnesota for not re-signing him. A multi-year deal for the South Bend native seems like a great deal for both parties.

