(Glenwood) -- Ongoing maintenance delays have led Glenwood city officials to close the city pool for the 2022 season. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the city council came to the decision at its regular meeting last week after nearly a month had passed since a piping issue delayed the initial Memorial Day opening for the Glenwood Aquatic Center. Farnan says the initial repairs took longer than expected due to the pipe's location requiring the breaking and re-pouring of concrete to the pool deck. However, just as those repairs were beginning to wrap up and the pool was beginning to be re-filled, more trouble struck.

GLENWOOD, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO