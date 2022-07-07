ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for death of baby

By Jason Morton, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1K9p_0gXvAzgQ00

A Tuscaloosa woman face four decades behind bars after pleading guilty to killing her baby in 2019.

LaKendra Williams, 29, was sentenced Tuesday by Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet to 40 years in prison.

The sentencing followed a March 1 deal in which Williams pleaded guilty to one count of murder. In exchange, a count of aggravated child abuse was dismissed.

Williams was convicted in the death of her baby boy, Demarious Kamari Henry, who was airlifted to the pediatric critical care unit of Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in March 2018.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Demarious was about 8 weeks old when he was hospitalized with severe head injuries. He remained on life support for 10 months before he died at Children's of Alabama on Feb. 11, 2019.

Court records said the infant suffered multiple head fractures and bleeding in the brain before going into cardiac arrest on March 28, 2018.

Police said the then-two-month-old's father called 911 in a panic that morning after discovering his son, who usually cried and fussed when the water was filling the sink for a bath, remained silent and sleepy.

Williams told investigators she was holding him in her arms when she dropped him on her kitchen floor, injuring his head, and later said she may have elbowed the infant in the head while she was asleep.

Williams later said "the baby was whining which caused her to harm the victim," an investigator wrote in the report.

That investigator, police said on Wednesday, was Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette.

Cousette, 40, was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 16, 2019 – about seven months after investigating the death of baby Demarious – while attempting to serve warrants against a wanted suspect at a home on 33rd Avenue.

“Before his death, Investigator Cousette worked with the medical staff, case workers, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit and Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office to build a strong case against Demarious' mother,” the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a social media post announcing the sentencing of Williams. “We think Investigator Cousette would have been happy to know justice had been served for Demarious – and for the first-time father who lost his son so young.

“Cousette worked some tough cases, involving some of the most vulnerable victims we come across. His impact is still felt today, and will always be remembered.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

32-year-old woman killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed in Birmingham Friday evening. According to BPD, Kiara Holcombe was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near the intersection of Center Street South and 4th Avenue South just after 6 p.m. Police said Holcombe was leaving a home when a masked […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a homicide in Titusville that happened on July 8. Authorities say this happened around 6:00 p.m. at Center Street South and Fourth Avenue South. When police arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that came to rest after...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a early morning shooting Saturday in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 1:00 a.m. in the roadway at 10th Place and 22nd Ave West. Police said the victim died at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Homewood PD investigating domestic shooting early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9. According to HPD, officers were dispatched for a domestic dispute at the Motel 6 on Vulcan Road. HPD says before they arrived to that call, a second call...
HOMEWOOD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke makes contact with mother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after being captured in Ukraine. In a call with his mother Bunny, Sgt. Drueke said he is doing fine, and is currently in no real danger. Sgt. Dreuke is still being held in solitary confinement.
The Associated Press

Mourners at funeral remember slain Alabama deputy as a hero

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (AP) — Mourners remembered an Alabama sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed by a fleeing suspect as a hero at his funeral Friday. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson, 32, died June 30, a day after being shot. Another deputy was shot and injured, but survived. “It’s been said a coward dies a thousand deaths; a hero, but one. Brad Johnson was a hero,” Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said at the service. Johnson, the father of two daughters, was killed ahead of his upcoming wedding, which was scheduled to be held soon in Florida, his father said.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Trussville Police searching for bank robbery suspect

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday. According to the TPD, a bald Black man with a cut above his left eye, wearing a long green pullover and a mask, entered PNC Bank on 3051 Roosevelt Boulevard at around 3:36 p.m.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Murder#Violent Crime#Children
wbrc.com

Police investigate bank robbery in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after they say a man entered a bank in Trussville Friday afternoon demanding money. Lt. Clint Riner with the Trussville Police Department says the PNC Bank on Roosevelt Blvd. was robbed around 3:36 p.m. Friday. The suspect is described by police as a...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect sentenced in one of a fallen officer’s last cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A fallen Tuscaloosa police officer is being remembered after a judge sentenced a murder suspect in one of the last cases he investigated. Investigator Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2019, but his work is still be recognized by the department. Cousette investigated juvenile crimes for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa authorities looking for culprit behind park vandalism

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance tracking down those responsible for vandalizing a concession stand and bathroom at Braughton Park in Fosters. The vandalism was discovered on July 3 at the Tuscaloosa County PARA park. PARA says the concession stand doors were kicked in, soap dispensers in […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

49-year-old facing meth charges after drug raid at Jasper home

A 49-year-old Walker County man was arrested Friday on drug charges. The Jasper Police Narcotics Enforcement Team took Russell Rich into custody at his home in the 3700 block of Country Club Road, said Chief J.C Poe. The team carried a search warrant and two arrest warrants at the home...
JASPER, AL
CBS 42

Body recovered from Tuscaloosa creek

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police confirm a body was recovered from Hurricane Creek Friday morning. According to the TPD, a man walking his dog discovered a person deceased in the water around 7:15 a.m. No information is currently available regarding the victim’s identity or if foul play was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Man killed in overnight Lowndes County crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a man is dead after a crash in Lowndes County Friday night. According to ALEA, the wreck happened after 11:30 p.m. on Old Selma Road, one mile north of Burkville. A 2020 Ford F-150 entered a curve, left the roadway and overturned.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa

Parents: Party business accepts deposits, appears abandoned. Deputies bring Phillip Bradford back to Jefferson Co. Jail SOURCE: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies bring Phillip Bradford back to Jefferson Co. Jail SOURCE: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Centreville's weekend event to honor Deputy Johnson's sacrifice. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Centreville's weekend...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when truck overturns Friday night

An Alabama man was killed Friday night when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday, Alabama state troopers reported. Joshua C. Brown, 48, of Tuscaloosa, was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford F150 he was driving entered a...
ALABAMA STATE
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy