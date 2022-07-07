Tuscaloosa woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for death of baby

A Tuscaloosa woman face four decades behind bars after pleading guilty to killing her baby in 2019.

LaKendra Williams, 29, was sentenced Tuesday by Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet to 40 years in prison.

The sentencing followed a March 1 deal in which Williams pleaded guilty to one count of murder. In exchange, a count of aggravated child abuse was dismissed.

Williams was convicted in the death of her baby boy, Demarious Kamari Henry, who was airlifted to the pediatric critical care unit of Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in March 2018.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Demarious was about 8 weeks old when he was hospitalized with severe head injuries. He remained on life support for 10 months before he died at Children's of Alabama on Feb. 11, 2019.

Court records said the infant suffered multiple head fractures and bleeding in the brain before going into cardiac arrest on March 28, 2018.

Police said the then-two-month-old's father called 911 in a panic that morning after discovering his son, who usually cried and fussed when the water was filling the sink for a bath, remained silent and sleepy.

Williams told investigators she was holding him in her arms when she dropped him on her kitchen floor, injuring his head, and later said she may have elbowed the infant in the head while she was asleep.

Williams later said "the baby was whining which caused her to harm the victim," an investigator wrote in the report.

That investigator, police said on Wednesday, was Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette.

Cousette, 40, was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 16, 2019 – about seven months after investigating the death of baby Demarious – while attempting to serve warrants against a wanted suspect at a home on 33rd Avenue.

“Before his death, Investigator Cousette worked with the medical staff, case workers, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit and Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office to build a strong case against Demarious' mother,” the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a social media post announcing the sentencing of Williams. “We think Investigator Cousette would have been happy to know justice had been served for Demarious – and for the first-time father who lost his son so young.

“Cousette worked some tough cases, involving some of the most vulnerable victims we come across. His impact is still felt today, and will always be remembered.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.