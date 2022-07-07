ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Sports Top 10 Moments Of 2021-22: Jordan Track & Field Wins CIF

By Mike Guardabascio
The 562
The 562
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Against the odds, the small yet hungry group of Panthers made history with their CIF-SS Division 2 championship this year. The Panthers were led by super sophomore Jordan Washington and hurdler Darryll Stevens–who each scored in multiple events–but...

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

