Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls city employee becomes new SD health department communications director

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

A city communications coordinator is leaving to become the South Dakota Department of Health's new communications director.

Kieran Tate will take over the job from Daniel Bucheli, who left in February after a little more than a year in the position.

Tate will be the third person to take over the role since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, after Bucheli and Derrick Haskins, who left in Nov. 2020.

A posting for Tate's current position has not yet appeared on the city's website.

KELOLAND TV

Whistleblower says prison promises not kept

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A year ago this month, Governor Kristi Noem fired top officials at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls and replaced the Secretary of Corrections, after getting an anonymous complaint that included allegations of sexual harassment, nepotism, poor pay, and bad equipment. Three months ago, a review of the Department of Correction was complete and indicated the need for better safety, less turnover, and the need to deal with issues of harassment and a hostile work environment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
