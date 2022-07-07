Sioux Falls city employee becomes new SD health department communications director

A city communications coordinator is leaving to become the South Dakota Department of Health's new communications director.

Kieran Tate will take over the job from Daniel Bucheli, who left in February after a little more than a year in the position.

Tate will be the third person to take over the role since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, after Bucheli and Derrick Haskins, who left in Nov. 2020.

A posting for Tate's current position has not yet appeared on the city's website.

