ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Land bank receives money to demolish Munson school

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irX3k_0gXv9Td200

ZANESVILLE — After two years of twists and turns, the redevelopment of the former Munson School property has cleared a major milestone. The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation , better known as the land bank, has secured funding for the demolition of the structure, clearing the way for redevelopment as affordable housing.

The Ohio Department of Development notified the land bank that $500,000 was available to demolish the former school on Brighton Boulevard. This comes on the heels of the organization receiving $1.85 million in brownfield remediation money to demolish the former Mosaic Tile factory, about a mile away on Pershing Road.

An additional $120,000 in brownfield money will go to asbestos remediation in the former school.

Munson Elementary School: Developer of affordable housing eyeing site after demolition

Woda Cooper Companies: Developer hired to build 50 affordable housing units at Munson Elementary School site

Initially, the land bank hoped to rehab the building and turn it into apartments. Following a feasibility study where the price for the project almost doubled, the organization turned instead to demolition, with hopes of building affordable housing on the property.

The land bank signed a deal with Woda Cooper Companies, a Columbus-based housing developer, to build 50 affordable housing units at the site.

"When we took on Mosaic and Munson both together, we wanted to remediate both sites to turn them into something better," said Any Roberts, the land bank's executive director. In a case of try, try again, the land bank pivoted from rehab to demolition as funding availability changed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wzNYr_0gXv9Td200

Your support helps keep the lights on at the Times Recorder. Stay connected with our daily stories, in-depth reporting and more by clicking Subscribe at the top of the page.

The land bank would like to put both projects out to separate bids on July 15, with bids due by Aug. 26. The group would open and award bids on Sept. 1.

Roberts said the Mosaic demolition has attracted considerable interest from demolition companies across the country. Any interested parties would be required to attend a pre-bid walk-through of the property on July 28.

The grant money needs to be allocated by the end of June 2023. The demolition of Mosaic is expected to take about six months, Roberts said, or eight if the slab and any underground structures are removed. Whether the underground work is done depends on the cost of aboveground demolition. Demolishing the former school is expected to take about six months as well, part of which will be asbestos remediation.

"We hope to have both projects done by the middle of next year," Roberts said.

ccrook@gannett.com

740-868-3708

Social media: @crookphoto

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Land bank receives money to demolish Munson school

Comments / 2

Tanya Tabler
3d ago

My deceased husband, and our son's went to Munson School. It's very sad to see the state it is in, and that this piece of Zanesville history is going to be demolished 🥺

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon residents learn alternatives, costs for cattle dam repairs

MOUNT VERNON — Around 135 residents attended public hearings this week to learn the proposed long-term alternatives for the Knox Cattle Company dam on Yauger Road. Knox County Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel told the residents his goal was to get reasonable alternatives before them, and then have them get with their attorneys regarding which alternative they prefer.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Your Radio Place

ODOT: Paving project on US 22 & 40 in Guernsey Co. starts July 11

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that a paving project of US 22 and 40 in Guernsey County is set to begin on Monday July 11. ODOT says starting Monday, resurfacing and related work will start near Lake Ridge Road on US 22 near the entrance to Salt Fork Lake Park.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Knox County fire station honors special firefighter

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) – The village of Fredericktown in Knox County honored one of its best-known unofficial ambassadors Saturday at the local fire station. Brad Porter is developmentally disabled, but that doesn’t stop him from working or interacting with the people in his community, and anyone who knows Brad will tell you how much he […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Munson Township, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
WTAP

New trail in Marietta is revealed to the public today

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 160 acre gift was given to the Broughton foundation by the Rudolph family. The trail has many functions such as hiking, biking, dog trails and more that cater to a lot of different interests. Victor Rudolph, a representative for the Rudolph family says he is...
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

You’ll soon be able to buy pot in Pike and Fayette counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two counties in the Scioto Valley will receive marijuana dispensaries after the state issued a second round of permits for the second time in its history. It happened by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and includes 70 licenses being issued throughout the state. Among them, are dispensaries in Waverly and Jeffersonville.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Section of SR 21 to Close until Early August

Mary Alice Reporting – Motorists utilizing State Route 21 to get to or from Navarre will have to take a detour. The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 noted that beginning Monday, July 11th, the route will be barred between Hensel Street and Goodrich Street. The reason behind this...
NAVARRE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Urban Construction#Munson School#Mosaic Tile#Munson Elementary School#Woda Cooper Companies
point2homes.com

1696 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Franklin County, OH, 43207

AMAZING opportunity to be in a PRIME location in Vassor Village. Build your dream home or take advantage of the endless opportunities permitted in this C-4 Commercial district. Lot is currently zoned C-4 Commercial, with a Council Variance & Building Permits in place for a SFH. SFH Building plans, approved by the Department of Building and Zoning Services, are available upon acceptance of a contract.
COLUMBUS, OH
consistentlycurious.com

17 Top Things To Do In The Charming Small Town Of Lancaster Ohio

A whirlwind weekend exploring things to do in Lancaster, Ohio, leads to scenic overlooks, delicious food, and the new Green Thumb Trail. On our drive to Hocking Hills, we often passed signs encouraging us to detour to the small town of Lancaster, Ohio. Curiosity frequently gets the better of me because I have learned over the years that good things come in small packages, which is the case in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The End of Parking Meters in Columbus

Outdated meters have been replaced with electronic stations that allow drivers to pay from anywhere and make parking enforcement simpler. If you tried to park on the street in Columbus recently, you might have found yourself wondering where the meters went. In May, crews from the city swept through town, removing more than 3,000 parking meters.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Active shooter training taking place Monday morning in Zanesville for several groups

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police and Fire Departments, Zanesville City Schools, Genesis Hospital, MNHC, along with other local and state agencies will be conducting a mock active shooter drill at Zanesville High School on Monday at 8 a.m. Area residents should be aware that this is only a training exercise and not to be alarmed with the increased emergency and law enforcement traffic in the area of the school on Monday morning.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WTAP

Riverfront Roar Powerboat Race Series returns to Marietta

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta got to bring back a fun, family friendly event to the city for the first time in two years. The powerboat series made it’s return at the Riverfront Roar event this weekend. People of all ages attended the riverside event as they watched on...
MARIETTA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Woman chains self to Ohio statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly chaining herself to a staircase railing during a protest at the Ohio Statehouse. Erin Woods, 33, was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol on the statehouse grounds during a protest at approximately 1:33 p.m. A section of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

Circus coming to Belmont County this weekend

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Lewis & Clark Circus is coming to town!. People of all ages can come to enjoy the circus this weekend at the Belmont County Fairgrounds in St. Clairsville. Billed as one of America’s great family circuses, it promises entertainment for all ages and...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Rockmill for Sale; Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. Coming to Ohio

Five franchise locations of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., a Michigan-based roaster, are in the works for Central Ohio thanks to Najmeddine Gabbar, the chef-owner of Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.). The growing coffee shop chain specializes in single-origin coffee beans sourced from Yemen, which boasts one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world, as well as qishr (aka coffee cherry tea) made from the dried skins of coffee cherries. Qamaria also offers Yemeni-style pastries and espresso drinks. Locations and a timeline for the new coffee shops have yet to be announced, though Gabbar has scouted spaces in Downtown Columbus, Hilliard and Powell. Qamaria currently has four storefronts in Michigan, with more coming to Michigan, Illinois and Texas.
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Remains found in 2003 identified as Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday that the man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born Sept. 18, 1977, making him 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
970
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy