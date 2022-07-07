ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

On-duty Tulare officer accused of drunken driving, placed on leave

By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 3 days ago

An on-duty Tulare police officer is accused of drunken driving and has been charged with the crime.

In the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, Officer Frank Garcia's blood alcohol content was allegedly 0.15% — nearly twice the legal limit — at the time of his June arrest.

“The Tulare Police Department wishes to clearly indicate its commitment to full disclosure and transparency with regard to reports of potential officer misconduct," Tulare Police Chief Fred Ynclan said. "All individuals shall be held accountable for their actions."

Here is what Tulare police say led to the officer's arrest:

Around 2:20 p.m. on June 23, Tulare dispatchers received a call regarding an officer who was seen sleeping in his marked patrol vehicle. Garcia, 34, was identified by his unit number, Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said.

Garcia has been with the department for more than two years.

A department supervisor evaluated Garcia, who "demonstrated signs of being under the influence" of alcohol, Hinojosa said.

To avoid bias, Tulare police reached out to California Highway Patrol to conduct a DUI investigation. CHP officers confirmed that Garcia was under the influence and issued the officer a citation to appear in court.

The case was later submitted to Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Garcia was charged on suspicion of one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one misdemeanor count of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08%. He also faces the special allegation that his blood alcohol content was 0.15%.

He faces up to a year in jail and misdemeanor probation if convicted on all charges. Garcia is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 17.

Tulare police say they also started a separate internal affairs investigation. Garcia was placed on paid administrative leave following his DUI evaluation, Hinojosa said.

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

