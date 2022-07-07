ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Pelicans Devonte' Graham Arrested in North Carolina

By Terry Kimble
 3 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested for driving while impaired early Thursday morning in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, around 3 AM ET, according to police records. Wake County jail records report Graham was stopped and arrested by its highway patrol, but no further details are known.

Graham was traded to the Pelicans in 2021 via sign-and-trade after inking a 4-year deal worth $48 million. He appeared in 76 games last season with the Pelicans and averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 assists per contest.

The New Orleans Pelicans have not released an official statement on the indicident.

