Stevensville, MD

Stevensville home extensively damaged by fire

By Mike Detmer
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
A family on Trequassin Drive in Stevensville has been displaced following a fire July 3. OSFM

STEVENSVILLE — A home was extensively damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon in Stevensville.

Emergency personnel were called at about 5:31 p.m., on July 3 to the two story, single family dwelling on the 100 block of Trequassin Drive in Stevensville owned by Charles and Kimberly Willard.

The home was unoccupied when the fire started, and the fire was discovered by a neighbor and one of the homeowners returning home from work.

United Communities Volunteer Fire Department led the response of 60 firefighters that controlled the blaze in about an hour.

State fire officials believe the fire started in the interior of a room of the first floor, but the cause is under investigation.

Fire department personnel successfully extinguished the fire, but not before the fire caused and estimated $600,000 to the structure and contents of the home.

The displaced residents are currently being assisted by family and friends.

Anyone with information regarding this fire should contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.

Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
