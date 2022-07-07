ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

'The least we can do': Gas station loses $12,000 after lowering prices over holiday

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

A gas station in Georgia lost an estimated $12,000 following its sale on gas prices on Independence Day .

Hinesville's A to Z FoodMart started selling gas for $2.00 per gallon on Monday during a three-hour sale. The average price of gas across the state is $4.26, making every purchase more than half off.

“Everyone’s wallet’s taking a hit right now in 2022, so the least we can do as a locally, independently owned convenient store is give back for the community,” owner Ravi Patel said .

This sale comes after President Joe Biden encouraged more mom and pop stations to "bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product" in a tweet leading up to the holiday weekend.

"We will continue to call on everyone along that distribution chain ... from oil companies to refineries to distributors to retailers to pass their lower costs through to consumers," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. "That is important."

The national average price for gas is at $4.75 per gallon, which is a decrease of two cents from Wednesday, down 10 cents from last week, and down 15 cents from last month.

WashingtonExaminer

