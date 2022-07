Jake Paul hasn’t lost interest in a fight with Tommy Fury. YouTube sensation Jake Paul was scheduled to take on Tommy Fury in an exhibition boxing match on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, NY. After much promotion, it was anticlimactic to see the younger Fury pull out of the fight claiming issues entering the country. There was speculation of Fury trying to move the fight to the UK so his father and elder brother would be able to attend.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO