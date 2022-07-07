PHOTOS: Ocean Adventure at Framingham Library

WORCESTER, Mass. – It was a special day for the Islamic centers in the Worcester area Saturday as they celebrated Eid al-Adha. The center says it is one of the holiest festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world, and is celebrated following the day of Hajj, which was the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca. The Hajj commemorates the intention of Prophet Abraham fulfilling the command of Allah who ordered him to sacrifice his son to test his faith. Since it was a test, the son was not sacrificed and a lamb was sacrificed instead. Muslims around the world sacrifice lamb or goat or cow in the name of god and distribute its meat to the needy and relatives.

