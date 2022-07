The Monegasque star found his way onto the podium with his first win since Australia in April, managing to overtake Max Verstappen three times at Red Bull Ring while battling throttle issues in the final laps of the Austrian Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver admitted over the team radio that he was “really scared” and said after the race that his throttle “would get stuck at 20 or 30% throttle in the low speed,” making it a “very tricky” win.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO