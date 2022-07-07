ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia farmers market gets money set aside for now-defunct convention center expansion

By Morgan Hughes and
The State
The State
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQusy_0gXv6TAJ00

A plan to open a new state farmers market on Columbia’s Bluff Road will get $4 million from state coffers. The plan apparently has been in the works for the past year, despite state budget officials having no documentation on the effort.

State Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, said bringing a farmers market back to Richland County makes good on a promise made years ago. He said Lexington County “stole” the market from the Columbia area when it was announced in 2007 the state market would be relocated, and a promise was made then to open a smaller market on Bluff Road.

While Rutherford helped secure state money for the project, community members say it has been a grassroots effort.

Diane Sumpter, who runs the local contracting firm DESA, Inc., has been helping to lead that charge.

“Everything is still in the talk phase,” she said, but added that roughly a year of work has gone into the farmers market proposal.

She said it started when she and other community members read an article about the Pee Dee State Farmers Market in Florence, which sees more than 700,000 visitors per year while supporting small farmers in the area. She hopes bringing a farmers market back to Richland County will do the same for small farmers in this area.

Sumpter said the market would also help bring more healthy food options to the area, which is considered a food desert.

“We saw this could really impact this area,” she said.

So far, an architect has sketched a few designs for the would-be market, which Sumpter hopes will also include a commercial kitchen.

Sumpter said she has been in contact with state lawmakers and the state Department of Agriculture, but she stressed the money has not yet been allocated for work to start. She hopes that box can be checked in the next 60 days.

Reestablishing a market in Richland County market has been a long journey that is not yet over. And it is not immediately clear who would end up operating the market, should it come to fruition.

In 2007, the state Department of Agriculture announced a collaboration with private investors to move the State Farmers Market from its longtime lot near Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia to Lexington County. The move was announced after a different plan to relocate the Columbia market to another location in Richland County — at Shop and Pineview roads, not far from the site now being considered at Bluff and Atlas roads — was scrapped because of costs.

Rutherford said he did not contact the state Department of Agriculture prior to securing the state dollars for the farmers market, but he said it will be up to that department and the city of Columbia to get the market running.

While the city of Columbia is aware of the plan, it will not be operating the market, according to a city spokesperson.

Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall said no proposal has been presented to the council.

The state Department of Agriculture is in a similar position. Eva Moore, a spokesperson for the agriculture department, said the agency is aware of preliminary discussions to establish a new market but has not committed to help operate it.

“I think we’re just at the beginning of a very long process,” she said, adding that the department has made no formal decisions about the market and will look to state lawmakers for next steps.

The new market would be located on Bluff Road near the Atlas Road intersection on land Bible Way Church owned until November 2021. State Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, is the pastor of the church and previously drew scrutiny for state money sent to his nonprofit connected to the church.

The 8.83 acre parcel sold for about $65,000 an acre, but other land values in the area are more expensive, including two nearby properties valued at $130,000 an acre and $87,000 an acre.

Jackson and the church have no financial interest in the creation of the farmers market, Rutherford said.

Paul Mitchell, CEO of South Coast Paper and chair of Optus Bank now owns the property through New Millennium Properties LLC. He said he has invested in property several times in the past.

He purchased the Bluff Road property in November after Sumpter asked if he would be willing to invest in a general improvement project in the area, Mitchell said. At the time, the idea was to develop something to benefit residents of a new senior housing project on Atlas Road, which is also tied to Jackson’s church.

“That part of Columbia has always been deprived of infrastructure, of resources and services,” Mitchell added.

A pharmacy and a grocery store have also been proposed for the land. Mitchell said those developments are not entirely off the table, and there’s a possibility the 8-acre property could house both the market and another development.

Mitchell has not yet received any formal offers for the property, but his intention is to sell the land. He could not say how much he would sell for.

Rutherford asked for the $4 million through a budget amendment that reallocated $9 million previously set aside to expand the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. In his amendment, Rutherford pushed to use $3 million to address flooding issues in the Belvedere neighborhood, $2 million for community enhancements along Beltline Boulevard and $4 million for Bluff and Atlas roads area improvements.

When Rutherford proposed the amendment May 11 on the state House floor as the House debated the budget for a second time, he said it was a reallocation of money spent by the state but did not mention the farmers market project.

“This simply reallocates that money from a dead project,” Rutherford said at the time.

No one on the House floor asked questions about the projects Rutherford proposed sending the money to.

Meanwhile, the Senate wanted to move all of the convention center dollars to the Columbia Congaree Commons project, which included a farmers market, a proposal pushed by state Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter, during Senate Finance Committee discussions.

When the budget conference committee, which Rutherford was a part of, finalized this year’s spending plan, the committee went with the House plan for the $9 million.

This year when the governor’s office reviewed the budget, it asked lawmakers to provide information about the earmarks in a particular section of the spending plan with member project requests.

However, because this money was a reallocation of money already appropriated last year, it wasn’t included in the section of the budget with earmarks, so Rutherford did not have to provide information to the governor’s office.

“Because this was a proviso, it wouldn’t have gotten caught up in that,” said Brian Symmes, spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster. “With this particular unique circumstance, we wish it would have been caught up with it.”

“In every situation with the budget when you’re spending state taxpayer dollars, more transparency rather than less is always going to be the governor’s preference,” Symmes said, adding that the governor’s office is not against the farmers market.

Rutherford said he would have provided information about the farmers market project if it had been requested.

“I would have said it’s for a farmers market to go at the corner of Bluff and Atlas to replace the one that was stolen by Lexington County all those years ago,” Rutherford said.

The cost of improvements to build a farmers market is expected to be more than $4 million, Rutherford said.

“I’m simply confident they’re going to do something that should have been done a long time ago,” Rutherford said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

New state farmers market planned in Columbia with $4M boost from SC lawmakers

COLUMBIA — A new state farmers market is planned closer to downtown Columbia and already has received $4 million from the Legislature, The Post and Courier has learned. Lawmakers moved the money originally set aside for the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center expansion to fund a new farmers market on Bluff Road near the Atlas Road intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Food Truck Friday continues in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Food Truck Friday in the Capital City. Food truck vendors were in town as part of the City of Columbia’s effort to showcase great food and great businesses in our city. An assortment of southern food and Venezuelan food were on Friday’s menu....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Free produce distributed in Calhoun County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in Calhoun county got free produce thanks to the the Tri-County Health Network. The giveaway is a part of the organization's mission to give people in Bamberg, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties food to help residents live and maintain healthy lifestyles. “We want you to...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Business
Richland County, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Government
Richland County, SC
Business
City
Columbia, SC
County
Richland County, SC
The State

What’s happening to the old Walmart store near downtown Columbia? Here’s what’s planned

A site that once housed a Walmart near downtown Columbia is now set to be a warehouse for computer-related uses. The Walmart location at 1326 Bush River Road in Columbia, just off Interstate 26 not far from the Dutch Square mall, closed in 2021. On Thursday, the Columbia board of zoning appeals approved a measure that will make way for the 200,000-square-foot-building to become a warehouse that would, according to city paperwork, “facilitate the collection, storage, assembling and disassembling of computers, servers and related products that have been leased/owned and upgraded by corporations.”
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the Year

Columbia, South Carolina ---The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Administrative Specialist Arlethia Birchmore as the Midlands Regional Center Employee of the Year. Birchmore has worked for the agency for two years and started her career at Midlands Center as a Direct Support Professional in one of the high-management residences. She is passionate about supporting people with intellectual disabilities.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Larger 'Blessing Box' installed in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. — Blessing Boxes are all across Kershaw County. The special boxes are supplied with important items for community members in need - items they can take free of charge. There's even one set up outside the town hall in Elgin. But, after years of use, the box...
ELGIN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rutherford
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Thomas Mcelveen
Person
Darrell Jackson
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the Year

(Sponsored Content) Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Lynette Mills as the Autism Residential Operations Employee of the Year. Mills has worked for the agency for ten years and serves as Certified Medical Technician at the Aintree Community Training Home.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convention Center#County Market#Agriculture Department#Senior Housing
coladaily.com

New upscale hotel opens in Columbia’s Vista district

Cambria Hotels are growing across the country and the chain has made its way to Columbia’s Vista district. The Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista is now open and accepting reservations. The new Vista location marks Cambria Hotel’s seventh location in South Carolina, including other properties in Charleston, Fort...
COLUMBIA, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SCDNR welcomes new K9 puppy Hank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources welcomed the newest member of its K9 team on Tuesday, Hank! According to SCDNR, Hank will spend his first ten months focusing on environmental and socialization training, before moving into more in-depth K9 training. The SCDNR K9 team is trained to help law enforcement track […]
COLUMBIA, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Senior Interior Designer of Lowcountry Contractors: Alexandra Little

Since I was little, I have wanted to go into a business where I could transform spaces. This is mainly because of growing up watching my father, a builder in Columbia, do what I thought was the impossible. I remember riding around with him in his work truck to different sites and following the progress of a full kitchen or bath transformation. I could see a satisfaction he had when he had finalized a project and created something beautiful. I wanted to have this.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
The State

SC massacre was forgotten by history. Now it’s being recognized for the first time

An Aiken County heritage district this weekend is commemorating eight people who died in little known 1876 racial massacre during the Reconstruction era. The North Augusta-based Hamburg-Carrsville African American Heritage District is holding a three-day event to bring awareness to the Hamburg Massacre and South Carolina history. It will feature panels of prominent South Carolina historians, introductions from local council members, prayer ceremonies, bus tours, music, vendors and film screenings.
abccolumbia.com

Signs of foundation damage to be on the lookout for in your home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The recent swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw County could be our state’s longest period of earthquakes in a row, that’s according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Last week’s series of earthquakes left some homeowners wondering if there are any signs they can...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

I-20 reopens after Lexington gas main break

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Traffic is flowing again in Lexington County after mandatory evacuations and road closures following a gas main break on Thursday afternoon. Both directions of I-20 are now open and both outbound and one lane inbound of Augusta Road/US-1 have reopened, according to Lexington Police around 11 p.m.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Healing water brings locals and visitors to sacred land near Blackville

BLACKVILLE, SC (WOLO) — On long road trips and hot days, it’s good to drink a lot of water. Just over the Orangeburg County line in Blackville is free water. “I’m from Brooklyn, New York. I’m all the way out here visiting my mom and sister. They’re from Greenville, South Carolina,” said visitor Chavonia Pratt.
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
4K+
Followers
384
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy