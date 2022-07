Gunna’s future is looking dimmer by the day. He was recently denied bond for the second time in his YSL RICO case. As per TMZ, the College Park, Ga. native received some more bad news this week regarding his legal woes. Judge Ural D. Glanville denied Gunna’s request for a bond opportunity which potentially leaves the rapper behind bars until his case goes to trial in January of 2023. Naturally, the ruling was disappointing to not only him and his family but also his legal team.

