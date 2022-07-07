Several people injured after a two-vehicle collision in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.

ACTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO