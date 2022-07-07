Several people injured after a two-vehicle collision in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
Nationwide Report
On Wednesday, multiple people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. As per the initial information, officials actively responded to the area of Sand Canyon Road and Little Tujunga Canyon Road, just north of the eastbound Santa Clarita Truck Trail at about 11:05 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
More California News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent California Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Los Angeles Accident News
- Recent San Diego Accident News
- Recent San Jose Accident News
- Search My City in California
California Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a California Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in California? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0