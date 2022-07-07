ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield Police give anti-theft tips after rise in stolen vehicles

By Cassandra Smith
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g23cr_0gXv5bJS00
Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department Facebook page

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police officials said they are seeing a rise in stolen vehicle reports, particularly for Kia and Hyundai brands.

In a Facebook post, police said they got around 30 reports between June 15 and July 6. “Unfortunately this is a nationwide trend being fueled by social media,” stated officers. “Auto theft prevention is common sense, but not common practice.”

Police gave a few tips to combat having your car stolen. Those tips include:

  • Keep your doors locked at all times
  • Do not keep valuable items in your car
  • Report suspicious activity
  • Try to park in well-lit areas

