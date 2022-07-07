Pelicans Devonte’ Graham Arrested in North Carolina

Dozens of protesters in Raleigh hit the streets Wednesday (July 6) in hopes of bringing the woman who served as the catalyst for Emmett Till’s murder to justice. Two weeks ago, an unserved warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham was found inside the basement of a Mississippi courthouse. Addressed to “Mrs. Roy Bryant,” the 1955 warrant was found by a team that included members of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, among them, two of Till’s relatives. One of those relatives, Teri Watts, told the AP, “Serve it and charge her. This is what the state of Mississippi needs to go ahead.”
