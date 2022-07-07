ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Pelicans Devonte’ Graham Arrested in North Carolina

Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested for driving while impaired early Thursday morning in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, around 3 AM ET, according...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Man arrested, charged in fatal shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon. Willie Edward Frederick, 52, was arrested and charged with murder in connection in the shooting death of Aaron Jamel Downer, 26. Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 1:30 p.m. in...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro firefighter, teen, among 3 dead in fiery crash

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead including a teenager and a Greensboro firefighter following a fiery crash on Saturday. State Troopers came to NC-61 near Turner Smith Road after getting a report of a crash at 4:50 p.m. Investigators say that Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville was driving northbound on NC-61 in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Graham, NC
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Two teens shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police were investigating a shooting that sent two 18-year-olds to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the two teens, who were not identified, with gunshot wounds. Officials believe the shooting happened one block over on Windsor Drive.
WITN

Arrest made in early Saturday morning fatal shooing

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest was made in the fatal shooting of a man in Wilson who was taken to the hospital by other citizens. Police say they were called to the Wilson Medical Center just after 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning regarding a person who had been shot.
WILSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Pelicans#Abg Si Llc
cbs17

Arrest made in deadly Raleigh broad-daylight shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they made an arrest after a person was shot at an apartment complex and later died Saturday afternoon in northeast Raleigh. At about 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 6100 block of Piedmont Ridge Circle near Triangle Prom Drive. Upon arrival, police...
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Suspects arrested in connection with double homicide at Fayetteville motel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Sheriff's arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a murder at a motel Saturday. Deputies responded to a call about a death at the Cloverleaf Motel on Dobbin Holmes Road in Fayetteville. Upon arrival deputies found Mia Nichole Street, 26, and Rodney Charles Folger, 34, unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Raleigh Planned Parenthood event postponed due to threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A Planned Parenthood fundraising event scheduled for Saturday in North Carolina’s capital city was postponed by organizers, who cited an unspecified security threat. The concert and rally organized in the wake of last month’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was set to be...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Two teens in hospital following Saturday night shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers are in the hospital after being shot in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive in Rocky Mount. Police say they were initially called to the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive around 7:30 Saturday night for a shooting with injury. There, officers found two...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Raleigh police investigate shooting on eastern side of town

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police were investigating a shooing on Honey Ivy Lane, between the Neuse River and Interstate 540 on the far eastern side of town. Officers on the scene said a man was found with gunshot wounds. They did not release any additional information about the man, his condition or the circumstances of the shooting.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Wilson police investigate early Saturday morning fatal shooing

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are investigating the shooting death of a man in Wilson who was taken to the hospital by other citizens. Police say they were called to the Wilson Medical Center just after 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning regarding a person who had been shot. When officers...
WILSON, NC
country1037fm.com

$11,000 Worth Of Gas Stolen From North Carolina Station

Listen gas prices are absolutely ridiculous right now. I feel it, you feel it. We are all desperately searching for relief at the pump. This, however, is not how you find relief. Over $11,000 worth of gas was stolen from a North Carolina station a few weeks ago. WRAL reports that the theft occurred from the Circle K on June 17th in Hope Mills, NC. Hope Mills is located in Cumberland County. Anyone with knowledge of the incident should contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.
GAS PRICE
BlackAmericaWeb

Raleigh Protesters Search For Emmett Till’s Accuser, Demanding Her Arrest

Dozens of protesters in Raleigh hit the streets Wednesday (July 6) in hopes of bringing the woman who served as the catalyst for Emmett Till’s murder to justice. Two weeks ago, an unserved warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham was found inside the basement of a Mississippi courthouse. Addressed to “Mrs. Roy Bryant,” the 1955 warrant was found by a team that included members of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, among them, two of Till’s relatives. One of those relatives, Teri Watts, told the AP, “Serve it and charge her. This is what the state of Mississippi needs to go ahead.”
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy